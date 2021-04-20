Top Restaurants in Los Angeles

120 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401, USA

When 800 Degrees Pizzeria opened in the neighborhood of Westwood, there was a line out the door for days. Since then, the build-your-own-pizza place has expanded to other L.A. locations in Santa Monica, Hollywood, Downtown, Playa Vista, and LAX, as well as further afield to Las Vegas, Japan, Dubai, and Qatar. First, request your base and watch the assembly line spin raw dough into a pizza shape and make it saucy, then add your cheese. Next, pile on the toppings, wait a few minutes for the pie to come out of the oven (which is cranked up to—you guessed it—800 degrees), and enjoy. The Downtown and all new locations will be known as 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen to reflect its rotisserie chicken, porchetta, and other new menu items. With the menu expansion came some downsizing—the original Westwood location closed in 2018 when the space’s kitchen couldn’t support the pizzeria’s new offerings—but the close was short-lived, and the original location was back up and running again the next year.