Bestia 2121 E 7th Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90021, USA

Sun - Thur 5pm - 11pm Fri, Sat 5pm - 12am

Feed the Beast in Downtown L.A. Husband-and-wife team Genevieve Gergis and Ori Menashe are behind Bestia, an Italian haven that consistently ranks high on local "best of" lists. The decor follows the name—which translates to "beast" in Italian—with its wall of weapons and meat-hook chandeliers. There's no wrong choice on this menu, but the roasted marrow bone and alla 'nduja pizza are favorites for first-timers. Without a reservation, expect to wait at least an hour, even on a weeknight. If you're looking to dine in a big group or want a primo time slot (7 p.m. on a Saturday night, say), then you'll need to plan ahead and make a reservation at least a month in advance.