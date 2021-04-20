Where are you going?
Casablanca Restaurant and Tequila Emporium

220 Lincoln Blvd, Venice, CA 90291, USA
Website
| +1 310-392-5751
40 Years of Mexican Food and Movie Memorabilia at Casablanca Los Angeles California United States

More info

Sun - Thur 11am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 11pm

Known for its movie-themed decor and a selection of over 250 types of tequila, and beloved for its Mexican brunch, Casablanca Restaurant opened in 1980 with a menu of traditional and lesser-known Mexican entrees that it holds to this day. The family-owned space was the brainchild of Carlos Haro, Sr., who loved the movie Casablanca almost as much as he loved Mexican-style calamari steak. The restaurant has one of the largest collections of memorabilia from the film in the world, including a life-size statue of Humphrey Bogart. Haro's son, Carlos Haro, Jr., runs the place these days, though not much has changed since the restaurant first opened almost 40 years ago. Come for Sunday brunch, where one price includes an entree (think enchiladas or fajitas), mimosas, and unlimited tortillas—handmade right in front of you.
By Sarah Purkrabek , AFAR Contributor

