Guisados 2100 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA

Photo by agefotostock More info Sun 9am - 5pm Mon - Thur 10:30am - 8pm Fri 10:30am - 9pm Sat 9am - 9pm

Homestyle Tacos and Tortillas The Mexican food at Guisados is great simply because it doesn't try too hard. The owners, Armando de la Torre Sr. and Armando de la Torre Jr., aim to make every dish just how mom used to make it, and they succeed on every level. From humble beginnings in Boyle Heights to outposts in Echo Park, Downtown L.A., West Hollywood, Burbank, and a Koreatown location on the second floor of the Platform 35 food hall. Guisados has flourished thanks to handmade tortillas anchored by braised chicken breast, flank steak, or pork. The mole poblano taco is especially mouthwatering, and the quesadilla con chorizo is big enough to share—though you probably will want to keep it all to yourself.