Guisados
2100 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
| +1 323-264-7201
Photo by agefotostock
More info
Sun 9am - 5pm
Mon - Thur 10:30am - 8pm
Fri 10:30am - 9pm
Sat 9am - 9pm
Homestyle Tacos and TortillasThe Mexican food at Guisados is great simply because it doesn't try too hard. The owners, Armando de la Torre Sr. and Armando de la Torre Jr., aim to make every dish just how mom used to make it, and they succeed on every level. From humble beginnings in Boyle Heights to outposts in Echo Park, Downtown L.A., West Hollywood, Burbank, and a Koreatown location on the second floor of the Platform 35 food hall. Guisados has flourished thanks to handmade tortillas anchored by braised chicken breast, flank steak, or pork. The mole poblano taco is especially mouthwatering, and the quesadilla con chorizo is big enough to share—though you probably will want to keep it all to yourself.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
The Pinnacle of LA Street Tacos
Guisados Tacos has expanded to major LA neighborhoods but nothing can top the experience at the original location. Boyle Heights may have a rough exterior, but inside Guisados the scent of fresh crushed chiles and melding flavors of mole make you feel at home. The slapping of tortilla dough sounds from the kitchen all day, and everyone in Boyle Heights knows these tacos are where it's at.