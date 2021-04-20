Sqirl
720 N Virgil Ave #4, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
| +1 323-284-8147
Photo by Jaime Beechum
Sat, Sun 8am - 4pm
Mon - Fri 6:30am - 4pm
A Sweet Start to the DaySince opening as a preserves shop in 2011 (and adding breakfast and lunch service in 2012), Sqirl has become an East Hollywood staple. The tiny space—only 800 square feet—invites crowds of hip Angelenos looking for a bright space for all-day breakfast and brunch that's carnivore-, vegetarian-, and vegan-friendly. There's an airy outdoor patio where diners can take in the L.A. sun and sip on the fresh-squeezed juice of the day while ruminating over the eclectic menu. The buckwheat pancakes make for a great healthy unhealthy breakfast: They're made with buckwheat and cactus flour, cocoa nibs, and toasted coconut, making them vegan, gluten-free, and not-so-sinfully delicious.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Seasonal Daily Specials
Run, don't walk to Sqirl. A favorite cafe amongst professional cooks and locals. Daily specials are seasonal and beautifully presented. Pasta dishes are a must as well as any open-face sandwiches of the day. Make sure to leave with plenty of the Sqirl jam on your way out.
almost 7 years ago
Palate-tial.
Fat toast with kale, in-house pork sausage and a sunny-side up egg. With lacto-fermented spread. Do it.