Sqirl 720 N Virgil Ave #4, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA

Sat, Sun 8am - 4pm Mon - Fri 6:30am - 4pm

A Sweet Start to the Day Since opening as a preserves shop in 2011 (and adding breakfast and lunch service in 2012), Sqirl has become an East Hollywood staple. The tiny space—only 800 square feet—invites crowds of hip Angelenos looking for a bright space for all-day breakfast and brunch that's carnivore-, vegetarian-, and vegan-friendly. There's an airy outdoor patio where diners can take in the L.A. sun and sip on the fresh-squeezed juice of the day while ruminating over the eclectic menu. The buckwheat pancakes make for a great healthy unhealthy breakfast: They're made with buckwheat and cactus flour, cocoa nibs, and toasted coconut, making them vegan, gluten-free, and not-so-sinfully delicious.