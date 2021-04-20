Where are you going?
In-N-Out Burger

9149 South Sepulveda Boulevard
Website
| +1 800-786-1000
Deliciousness on the Double-Double Los Angeles California United States

More info

Sun - Thur 10:30am - 1am
Fri, Sat 10:30am - 1:30am

Deliciousness on the Double-Double

Like Five Guys in DC, Whataburger in Texas, and Shake Shack in NYC, In-N-Out is the West Coast burger joint for those in the know. It’s been a SoCal staple since it first opened in 1948 and has since developed a cult-like following throughout the Southwest. Order like a local off the not-so-secret-menu and either indulge with an “Animal Style” burger (extra pickles, extra spread, grilled onions and a mustard-fried patty) or pretend to be healthy with a “Protein Style” burger (gluten free with lettuce instead of a bun).
By Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
