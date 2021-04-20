Eight Korean BBQ

Eight Colors of Korean BBQ PorkPalsaik Samgyupsal
, which means, "Eight Colors of Pork," is a divine discovery for a bacon lover like myself. Seriously, what can be better than a restaurant that specializes in flavored bacon? You can't help but salivate as marinated slices of pork sizzle and pop on the grill in front of you. The eight flavors—Original, Wine, Ginseng, Garlic, Herb, Curry, Miso Paste, and Red Pepper Paste—take your tastebuds on a delicious journey as K-Pop music videos play on flat screens in the background. There is always a crowd, so make sure to call ahead, get there early, and prepare yourself for a massive meal of meat and endless sides.