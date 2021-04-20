Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Eight Korean BBQ

863 S Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90005, USA
Website
| +1 213-365-1750
Eight Colors of Korean BBQ Pork Los Angeles California United States
Eight Colors of Korean BBQ Pork Los Angeles California United States
Eight Colors of Korean BBQ Pork Los Angeles California United States
Eight Colors of Korean BBQ Pork Los Angeles California United States

More info

Sun - Thur 11:30am - 11pm
Fri, Sat 11:30am - 1am

Eight Colors of Korean BBQ Pork

Palsaik Samgyupsal, which means, "Eight Colors of Pork," is a divine discovery for a bacon lover like myself. Seriously, what can be better than a restaurant that specializes in flavored bacon? You can't help but salivate as marinated slices of pork sizzle and pop on the grill in front of you. The eight flavors—Original, Wine, Ginseng, Garlic, Herb, Curry, Miso Paste, and Red Pepper Paste—take your tastebuds on a delicious journey as K-Pop music videos play on flat screens in the background. There is always a crowd, so make sure to call ahead, get there early, and prepare yourself for a massive meal of meat and endless sides.
By Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30