Urth Caffé 267 S Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90212, USA

Photo by Victor Boghossian More info Sun - Thur 6am - 11pm Fri, Sat 6am - 12am

Organic Coffee, Celebrity-Watching, and Vegan Desserts You can't talk about cafés and coffee shops in Los Angeles without mentioning one of its most popular places: Urth Caffé. For an organic fix, there’s no better place. There are a number of locations throughout the city and in Orange County, including Santa Monica, Melrose, and Beverly Hills. With their trendy ambience and large outdoor patios, they are the perfect place to spend a sunny afternoon, especially if you love herbal teas, organic coffee, and green-tea Americanos—and if you're keen to spot celebrities around the metropolis. Aside from delicious drinks, they also have a wide selection of vegetarian and vegan food options.