Urth Caffé
267 S Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90212, USA
| +1 310-205-9311
Photo by Victor Boghossian
Sun - Thur 6am - 11pm
Fri, Sat 6am - 12am
Organic Coffee, Celebrity-Watching, and Vegan DessertsYou can't talk about cafés and coffee shops in Los Angeles without mentioning one of its most popular places: Urth Caffé. For an organic fix, there’s no better place. There are a number of locations throughout the city and in Orange County, including Santa Monica, Melrose, and Beverly Hills. With their trendy ambience and large outdoor patios, they are the perfect place to spend a sunny afternoon, especially if you love herbal teas, organic coffee, and green-tea Americanos—and if you're keen to spot celebrities around the metropolis. Aside from delicious drinks, they also have a wide selection of vegetarian and vegan food options.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Organic Coffees and Teas at Urth Caffé
Pasadena’s ever-expanding collection of cafes now includes a new favorite for organic coffee and tea lovers: Urth Caffé. The brand new Pasadena location is gorgeous, with locally handmade tiles displayed on the walls, stylish local iron work dividing shaded patio seating from the walkway, a high-arched entryway with fabulous antique-looking light fixtures, and a beautiful fountain. Urth Caffé has the best selection of organic teas, and all their organic espresso beverages offer the choice of strong, light, or decaf. They also have an array of colorful baked goods and pastries.