Cafe Gratitude
512 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291, USA
| +1 424-231-8000
Photo courtesy of Cafe Gratitude
More info
Sun - Sat 8am - 10pm
Lunch with a Side of Positive Affirmations"I am grateful" is just one of the ways you order lunch at Cafe Gratitude. "I am whole" is another; as is "I am glorious." Every dish on the menu has a name like this, and whether you're in the mood for gratitude (the community bowl with shredded kale, black beans, garlic tahini, and quinoa), wholeness (the macrobiotic bowl with braised butternut squash, adzuki beans, and sautéed greens), or glory (the blackened tempeh Caesar wrap), Cafe Gratitude guarantees your meal will be as much an experience in self-affirmation as a delicious jaunt into vegan fair. The Venice location is eclectic in patronage and airy in design, while the swanky Larchmont restaurant draws a more Hollywood cast of characters. Other locations include the Arts District, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, and a little further south in San Diego. For larger events, Cafe Gratitude can also be hired for catering services.
More Recommendations
about 6 years ago
What are you grateful for?
Cafe Gratitude is one of my favorite restaurants in Venice Beach. Located on Rose Ave near yoga studios and shops, the scene is always a good one. It serves delicious organic vegan & raw cuisine as well as juices and smoothies, and is usually packed but is worth the wait. Try the "elevated" rose water lemonade, "cool" mint chip smoothie, kelp noodle pad Thai, and veggie burger... You can't go wrong. Also serves wine, beer, and coffee.
almost 7 years ago
Let There Be Vegan In Venice
Cafe Gratitude has brought it's delicious vegan fare from San Francisco down to the oceanside city of Venice Beach. This location is definitely a place to be seen since its arrival on the no longer 'up and coming' Rose Avenue. What hasn't changed is the unbelievable but true free Thanksgiving meal that benefits a fair share of Venice locals in need. Afterward pop over to Moon Juice or be sure to grab happy hour at Rose's OG, Venice Beach Wines.
almost 7 years ago
I Am...Hungry
Cafe Gratitude buzzed around LA for quite some time till the healthy foodies had enough trips up to San Fran and Hollywood and demanded a place in Venice. Or the owners, Matthew and Terces Engelhart were smart enough to finally build grounds in the beach town known by many as the, “Meca of Yoga.” I enjoy just sitting at the bar and listening to the chef order out, “You are Grateful, You are Accepting, You are loved twice, You are Transformed.” I’m a yogi, I appreciate it and believe that saying these statements over and over can lead to extraordinary love for yourself and your life. The chef must be enlightened by now.