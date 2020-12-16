Where are you going?
The Best of New Zealand with Azamara

Sponsored by Azamara Club Cruises
In 2016, Azamara Club Cruises® made its maiden voyage to New Zealand, a country whose culture is as vibrant as the landscape. A commitment to Destination Immersion® means longer stays, more overnights, and night touringSM. Azamara also provides opportunities to travel off-the-beaten path for an exclusive look at the incredible cuisine, people, and passions of Kiwi country. Wineries, whale watching, world-class golf courses, and magical locations from Lord of the Rings are just the beginning.
Auckland

Auckland, New Zealand
Auckland, the only city in the world that rests atop an active basaltic volcanic field, is one of New Zealand’s hottest destinations (pun very much intended). New arrivals often gravitate to Central Auckland, which supports a thriving restaurant...
Waiheke Island

Waiheke Island, Auckland, New Zealand
Food is a big reason to cruise with Azamara, and New Zealand is a great example why. Its capital city serves up globally inspired dishes as well as local fare drawing on the traditional staples of lamb, pork, venison, salmon, and other fish....
Auckland

Auckland, New Zealand
Azamara’s commitment to Destination Immersion encourages guests to stretch beyond their comfort zones and embrace cultural and outdoorsy experiences. In Auckland, your choices for adrenaline-pumping adventures are many. You might try the new...
Auckland

Auckland, New Zealand
Azamara caters to experiential travelers—the kind of cruise guests who want to maximize their time on land—by offering a wide range of shore excursions and the assistance of destination experts. So you can find immersive activities that suit your...
Auckland

Auckland, New Zealand
Azamara offers several opportunities to sail to Auckland along with other enticing ports and cities across New Zealand, Australia, and Tasmania. In 2017, you might board the Azamara Journey for a voyage in partnership with PerryGolf that includes...
