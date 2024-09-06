Starting This Fall, New Zealand Will Triple Its Tourist Tax

If you’re keen on exploring the 150-odd isles of the Bay of Islands, sampling craft beers in Wellington, or tackling one of the Great Walks in New Zealand, prepare to budget more for your trip.

The South Pacific country announced it would be increasing its International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL) on October 1, from NZ$35 (about US$22, based on current conversion rates) to NZ$100 (approximately US$62).

“International tourism also comes with costs to local communities, including additional pressure on regional infrastructure and higher upkeep and maintenance costs across our conservation estate,” Matt Doocey, New Zealand’s minister for hospitality and tourism, said in a statement, adding that the increase will ensure visitors “contribute to public services and high-quality experiences while visiting New Zealand.”

Instituted in 2019, the tourist tax was “introduced to help mitigate the conservation and tourism costs,” according to New Zealand’s Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment. It helps fund projects that support conservation efforts, such as maintaining trails, safeguarding the habitat of the kākāpō (a type of flightless parrot), and eradicating pests. Many of the programs are centered around national parks—one of the country’s biggest draws.

Not everyone is happy about the announcement. Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA), New Zealand’s independent tourism body, released a statement arguing that this could deter visitors, especially given New Zealand’s remote location.

“New Zealand’s tourism recovery is falling behind the rest of the world, and this will further dent our global competitiveness,” TIA said.

The flat rate fee is paid when international visitors apply for a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (required for citizens of visa waiver countries, which include the USA) or a tourist visa. Travelers from Australia and most of the other Pacific Islands are exempt, but citizens for all other countries will need to pay. You can request a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) online and should allow up to 72 hours for processing. Once approved, the NZeTA is valid for up to two years, and you can travel in New Zealand for up to three months at a time.

Tourism taxes are nothing new—more than 60 destinations around the world currently charge a fee to help combat overtourism. Some communities charge either a flat per-night rate or a percentage of the accommodation cost, usually rolled into hotel bills. Iceland, for example, now charges 600 Icelandic krona (US$4) each night, while Budapest demands 4 percent of the hotel’s nightly rate. Some cities, like Venice and Amsterdam, impose fees for day-trippers (approximately US$6 and US$16, respectively). Some other places that collect one-off tourist payments include Ecuador’s Galápagos Islands (US$200), Indonesia’s island of Bali (US$10), and Mexico’s Quintana Roo (US$11).

The increased tourist tax isn’t the only price increase that travelers from certain countries will need to plan for. On the same day, the price of tourist visas will also rise from the current US$131 to US$211. However, nationals of roughly 60 countries and territories, including the United States, are eligible for a visa waiver, allowing them to stay and travel within the country for up to three months.