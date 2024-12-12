These Will Be Among the Most Popular Destinations in 2025, According to Expedia

One of 2024’s biggest travel trends was “destination dupes”—places offering a similar experience to their more well-known counterparts. Popularized in late 2023 by Expedia in its annual trends report, the term became an industry buzzword as travelers gravitated toward less crowded cities and regions. This year, Afar dedicated its whole Where to Go in 2025 list to lesser-known places.

As 2024 winds down, Expedia is back with its latest travel predictions. Its annual report, “Unpack ’25,” is based on data-driven insights from some 25,000 travelers representing 19 countries across Expedia Group’s various platforms, including Expedia, Vrbo, and Hotels.com.

Among emerging trends is what it’s calling “detour destinations”: lesser-known cities, towns, and regions within easy distance of larger, more well-known places. “Expedia’s destinations of the year are near popular hotspots, making them ideal day trips while also being attractive as main attractions,” the report stated, noting that about 63 percent of consumers say they’re likely to visit one such destination on their next trip.

These are its top detour destinations to factor into your 2025 trips, as well as several other noteworthy trends to keep an eye on while planning travel for the upcoming year and beyond.

Reims, France (detour from Paris)

While the City of Light will always shine brightly, Reims—the hub of the Champagne region and the former French capital—boasts its own refined allure, with a UNESCO-designated cathedral and world-famous champagne houses. Reims is a mere 45 minutes from Paris by high-speed train, and if you opt for an overnight stay, there’s no more fitting spot than the Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa.

Brescia, Italy (detour from Milan)

Brescia, one of Afar’s recent Where to Go for 2023, was also on Expedia’s list of popular spots. Artyart/Shutterstock

Only 40 minutes by train from Milan, Brescia snagged status as an Italian Capital of Culture in 2023 (along with nearby Bergamo; both cities made Afar’s list of Where to Travel in 2023). Situated in the foothills of the Alps between Lake Garda and Lake Iseo, Brescia is home to some of Italy’s most significant Roman ruins, a stunning 15th-century church, and galleries galore. Meanwhile, outdoorsy types can explore the spectacular landscapes via hiking, biking, sailing, or tackling world-class via ferrata routes in the nearby Dolomites region.

Cozumel, Mexico (detour from Cancun)

When travelers have had their fill of the tequila-fueled shenanigans of Cancun (or prefer to bypass them altogether), they head to this breezy beach town that’s been a scuba and snorkeling hot spot for decades. Two must-do places: Arrecifes de Cozumel National Park and Chankanaab Adventure Beach Park, where submerged sculptures turn any dive into an open-water art tour.

Santa Barbara, California (detour from Los Angeles)

For an excellent add-on to any L.A. itinerary, this breezily sophisticated surf town is just the ticket. Take your pick of winetasting, whale watching, restaurants serving California cuisine, or simply kicking back on wide stretches of sand as the hang-10 set hits the waves. You’ll see why Santa Barbara more than lives up to its nickname of the American Riviera.

Waikato, New Zealand (detour from Auckland)

This region’s black-sand beaches, rugged shorelines, and bucolic pastures can easily fill any outdoorsy traveler’s itinerary. The adventures continue below the surface, too: Don’t miss the bucket-list Waitamo Caves, illuminated by hundreds of glowworms.

Girona, Spain (detour from Barcelona)

This medieval city has long been popular in cycling circles, drawing both amateurs and pros who come to visit (and live) in order to train in the surrounding mountainous terrain of northern Catalunya. But as of late, Girona has picked up speed as a culinary draw, led by El Celler de Can Roca and its trio of Michelin stars.

Fukuoka, Japan (detour from Tokyo)

Japan is increasingly popular with foreign visitors, but there are ways to avoid the crowds. Try Fukuoka, with its shrines, temples, and teahouses, instead of Tokyo. Larcsky789/Shutterstock

Japan has become the darling destination in Asia. Travelers keen to experience the island nation’s myriad delights beyond bustling Tokyo are increasingly turning to second-city destinations like Fukuoka. Japan’s sixth-largest city, it’s located in the southeast Kyushu region, with excellent connections to Tokyo by air and rail. It features ancient shrines, temples, and teahouses galore. (Afar recently published tips on how to avoid the crowds in Japan.)

Abu Dhabi, UAE (detour from Dubai)

Culture lovers will find plenty to keep them busy in Abu Dhabi, Dubai’s more laid-back neighbor. Must-dos for first-time visitors include the spectacular Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, which spans nearly four football fields of over-the-top decor; the Louvre Abu Dhabi, an island museum with 700 works; and the museum-packed Saadiyat Cultural District, a highly anticipated opening in 2025.

Krabi, Thailand (detour from Phuket)

A few hours by speedboat from perennially popular Phuket, this outdoor playground on the Andaman coastline boasts towering karst rock formations that virtually beckon for exploration. Active travelers will find abundant opportunities for rock climbing, kayaking, and hiking, while those craving a more leisurely getaway can soak up sun-and-sand nirvana at any of Krabi’s gorgeous beaches.

Canmore, Alberta, Canada (detour from Calgary)

This appealing mountain town west of Calgary offers similarly adventurous pursuits as its popular neighbor Banff (about 15 miles away): summit bagging, hikes among waterfalls and alpine lakes, cross-country skiing, and mountain biking. And while the Calgary Stampede still might be the most popular shindig in these parts, the Canmore Folk Music Festival offers a compelling reason to visit in August.

JOMO and set-jetting in 2025

Beyond destination detours, Expedia Group uncovered other trends poised to shape travel in 2025 and beyond: JOMO, for one, which stands for the “joy of missing out”. The term already has a Merriam-Webster entry, and #jomo hashtags are appearing on social media. According to Expedia, about two-thirds (62 percent) of travelers say these types of trips—a cozy cabin stay, for example, or a serene coastal getaway—reduce stress and anxiety, and nearly half claim this kind of trip “enhances quality time with loved ones.”

Finally, travelers still love set-jetting—that is, visiting locations featured prominently in streaming services and shows like fan favorite The White Lotus. Two-thirds of travelers say the screen inspires their trips, representing a 16 percent jump from last year.