The Best Waterfalls in the World

"Fall" in love with these 8 superlative-packed falls, spanning the globe.

Mesmerizing and awe-inspiring, waterfalls are among the planet's most captivating phenomena. A sight to behold, there's something uniquely soothing about feeling their mist on your face or hearing their rushing waters plummet. While there are falls on every continent on Earth, some are particularly visit-worthy; here are our picks for eight of the world's very best waterfalls. Plitvice Lakes National Park Croatia The dramatic beauty of Plitvice Lakes National Park is owed to its 16 sparkling terraced lakes, where the calcium-rich waters spill into a series of cascades and caves—all set amid a fairy-tale forest that's home to brown bears, wolves, lynx, and wild boar. Visitors can spend hours exploring the boardwalks that crisscross the lakes or take a 20-minute electric-boat ride across Kozjak Lake. Getting There: There are plenty of accommodations nearby (including three inside the park itself), but it's possible—and common—to make this a day trip; regular buses from Zagreb and Zadar take two to three hours or three to four from Split. Photo by Shutterstock At the Iguazu Falls site, some 275 waterfalls span the Argentinian and Brazilian sides of the Iguazu River. Iguazu Falls Argentina & Brazil This UNESCO World Heritage site is one of South America's top tourist destinations, with visitors pouring in to Iguazu National Park to glimpse the area's roughly 275 waterfalls. Altogether, they form a horseshoe shape spanning 1.7 miles along both the Argentinian and Brazilian sides of the Iguazu River, with the highest falls plummeting 269 feet, making Iguazu one of the largest waterfalls in the world. Note that most of the falls are on the Argentinian side, granting travelers to the Brazilian side some of the best panoramic views, including a lookout point over Devil's Throat, Iguazu's biggest waterfall. Getting There: Flights from Buenos Aires go to Puerto Iguazu, Argentina, or you can travel from Rio de Janeiro to Foz de Iguaçu, Brazil; both destinations are only a few miles from the park and offer numerous accommodations. Photo by Shutterstock On a remote section of the Vietnamese and Chinese border, Ban Gioc-Detian Falls separates the two countries in a dramatic fashion. Ban Gioc-Detian Falls Vietnam & China Remote Ban Gioc is one of Vietnam's most famous falls, located off-the-beaten tourist path in the country's northeast, where it converges with China's Detian Falls to create one of the largest waterfalls in Asia. It forms as the Quay Son River emerges from a rocky landscape on the border of Vietnam and China, gushing 100 feet over natural walls, before sluicing through rice fields and thatches of jungle. Bamboo rafts from both countries ferry passengers for up-close views.

Getting There: The easiest way to visit is from Cao Bang City in Vietnam (a six-hour ground transfer from Hanoi). From there, shuttles and tour buses run daily excursions (running two to three hours one way) and can be booked at most hotels. Photo by Gudov Andrey/Shutterstock Thundering Victoria Falls plummets from cliffs nearly 360 feet high. Victoria Falls Zambia & Zimbabwe While it can’t claim to be either the highest (that title goes to Angel Falls in Venezuela) or widest (that’s Khone Falls in Southeast Asia), Victoria Falls is certainly one of the world’s largest waterfalls—and is arguably the most impressive. Known locally by its indigenous name, Mosi-oa-Tunya, meaning “smoke that thunders,” you can hear and see the falls from miles away. As the placid Zambezi River, separating Zambia from Zimbabwe, reaches its widest point, the entire river plummets from cliffs nearly 360 feet high into a chasm of churning water and mist below. Get vantage points from both sides by crossing the Victoria Falls Bridge by foot or car, set just below the falls. Getting There: There are easy air connections to the city of Livingstone in Zambia or the town of Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe, and each has ample accommodations. Update: Typically, Victoria Falls hits its lowest levels in October and early November during the dry season. But the worst drought in a century has taken its toll on Victoria Falls—the November 2019 water levels were the lowest recorded since 1995. However, the AFP reported that as of December 2019, the water levels are increasing and the waterfall is flowing once again at similar rates to last year. Photo by Elena Suvorova/Shutterstock Just a 90-minute drive from Reykjavík, Gullfoss is one of the top sights to see in Iceland. Gullfoss Iceland Gullfoss (meaning “Golden Falls”) is one of Iceland’s most popular tourist destinations, where the sediment-heavy Hvítá river cascades more than 100 feet, in two tiers, into the Gullfossgjúfur canyon. It’s an especially impressive sight during summer’s warmer months, when glacial runoff causes the river to swell. Because the falls drops into a deep gorge, the views are from the top and are accessible by a trail that begins at the car park. Getting There: Situated on the Golden Circle tourist route in southwest Iceland, Gullfoss is a 90-minute drive from Reykjavík (where most visitors base their stay). Photo by Lidiia Kozhevnikova/Shutterstock What do honeymooners, shutterbug tourists, and barrel-ensconced daredevils have in common? Their love for Niagara Falls. Niagara Falls USA & Canada

North America’s most iconic waterfalls, Niagara Falls has captured the imaginations of generations of honeymooners, tourists, and barrel-ensconced daredevils. Straddling the U.S.-Canada border between Lake Ontario and Lake Erie, Niagara is composed of three separate falls: American and Bridal Veil falls on the U.S. side, and Horseshoe Falls—the most powerful waterfall in North America by flow rate and the tallest of the three falls at 167 feet—on the border. While views from the Canadian side are generally considered to be better, it’s also much more developed; the New York side, with Niagara Falls State Park, offers a more natural experience and is also the base for the popular Maid of the Mist boat tours. Getting There: Fly into Buffalo, New York. Lodging options are available on both sides of the falls; the Canadian side has more accommodations, but note that U.S. visitors will need a passport to cross into Canada. Photo by Shutterstock It takes work for this reward: It's a 33-mile hike to reach the base of New Zealand’s remote Sutherland Falls (for the less motivated, luckily, helicopter trips are an option, too). Sutherland Falls New Zealand

Reaching remote Sutherland Falls requires some effort. But the reward is jaw-dropping views of New Zealand’s tallest waterfall. Located in Fiordland National Park, near the popular Milford Sound on the country’s South Island, Sutherland escapes through a gap in a glacial cirque before tumbling more than 1,900 feet over three sections. Getting There: The easiest way to view the falls is by taking a helicopter tour, which can be booked out of the tourist towns of Queenstown or Te Anau, or from the Milford Sound Lodge (the only lodge within the national park). But intrepid hikers will get the best views by hiking the 33-mile Milford Track to the bottom of the falls. Photo by Alice Ner/Shutterstock Venture deep into Venezuela’s remote Canaima National Park for a peek at the world’s tallest uninterrupted waterfall. Angel Falls Venezuela Getting to Angel Falls is neither quick nor particularly easy, but the payoff is spectacular once the world’s tallest uninterrupted waterfall comes into view, tumbling 3,212 feet from a tabletop mountain in Venezuela’s Canaima National Park. During the dry season, from December through April, there’s less water coming over, but also a better chance of seeing the falls; during the rest of the year, in the rainy season, clouds can obscure the falls completely. Getting There: Fly into Ciudad Bolivar or Puerto Ordaz, where you can buy a tour package that includes a flight to the village of Canaima. From there, you’ll take a daylong trip in a motorized canoe up the Churún River and then hike about an hour to the base of the falls. There are no accommodations at the falls themselves, though there are a number of lodges in Canaima.