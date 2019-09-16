New Zealand’s Best Glamping Retreats

Forget pitching a tent. When you stay in these luxurious huts, domes, and pods, getting close to nature doesn’t mean roughing it.

Flaunting some of the most extraordinary scenery and stargazing in the world, New Zealand is where travelers come to experience some of the greatest of the great outdoors, but that doesn’t mean they have to sleep on the ground. From big companies with tents, pods, and geodesic domes all over the North and South Islands, to independent eco-experiences, travelers seeking alternatives to hotel rooms are spoiled for choice. We’ve handpicked some favorites from the crowd, based on rigorous research that required soaking in outdoor tubs with expansive views, using alfresco pizza ovens with expansive views, sleeping in glass rooms with expansive views, and watching lambs frisk around in front of expansive views. The result: This list of New Zealand’s best glamping escapes, ones that seamlessly blend the best of nature with cushy amenities for travelers seeking alternatives to hotels. Photo by Dan Kerins; courtesy of Canopy Camping Soak in a wood-fired hot tub at Canopy Camping’s Woodpecker Hut on the South Island. Canopy Camping North and South Islands With more than 50 diverse glamping sites on the North and South Islands, Canopy Camping has something to suit every traveler, from a luxury safari tent camp near Kaikoura’s seal colonies to an intimate Hobbit-like stylish stay built into the hillside. It offers a range of accommodations from a room for two to a 48-person village. All Canopy Camping sites are designed with seclusion and scenery in mind, with comfy beds, hot showers, and proper toilets to keep stays civilized.

For a special South Island getaway near magical Punakaiki (Pancake Rocks), a pair of wood cabins—Fox Hut and Woodpecker Hut—deliver a Rockies aesthetic amid Big Sur rugged gorgeousness. Hop in the outdoor wood-fired hot tub for magnificent views of the Tasman Sea and sunset, and soak up the stars through floor-to-ceiling windows beside a blazing fire. Each of these cabins sleeps two.

—On the North Island, locations near Coromandel, Hobbiton, Hawke’s Bay, Northland, Tauranga, Taupo, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Wellington. On the South Island, near Kaikoura, Abel Tasman, Timaru, Punakaiki, Marlborough, Nelson, Canterbury, Banks Peninsula. From NZD$190 (about US$120) per night. Photo of Atatu PurePod courtesy of PurePods When the views are this expansive, even the headboards have to show them off. PurePods South Island Off-the-grid, modern glass-box PurePods offer six remote locations, each set on vast private land and requiring a mind-clearing 5- to 15-minute hike to reach. Nothing impedes the views of nature or the stars here: the walls, floor, and ceiling are made of durable glass, and even the headboards and chairs are clear Lucite. Push-button heating, heated floors, a telescope, Bluetooth speaker, and an en suite bathroom make these two-person pods ultra plush. Opt for the dinner and breakfast package, featuring high-quality local ingredients like New Zealand cheeses, lamb, and beef for grilling (vegetarian options available).

—Locations near Christchurch, Banks Peninsula, Waipara, Greta Valley (2), Kaikoura. From NZD$550 (US$350) per night. Related In New Zealand, a Satisfying Renaissance for Māori Cuisine Photo by Tracy Ziemer Valley Views manages to elevate the basic geodisic dome into something even more elegant. Valley Views Glamping South Island

