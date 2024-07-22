HomeTravel Guides

Finland

Finland is consistently ranked as the world’s happiest country for several reasons, including an accessible outdoorsy lifestyle. Winter offers a chance to catch the magical northern lights, encounter reindeer and learn about Indigenous Sámi culture from their herders, and warm up in one of the nation’s many saunas. During summer’s long, sunny days, take a cold plunge in (or a boat ride on) one of 188,000 lakes or walk and forage for mushrooms and berries in beautifully untouched birch, spruce, and pine forests.

red cabins on a lake island in Finland

Finland has been named the world’s happiest country for the sixth year in a row.

Shutterstock

Overview

Planning your trip

Use these articles, resources, and guides to plan and inspire your next trip to Finland.

Read Before You Go
exterior of salmon pink building with white-trimmed balcony doors and windows and three outdoor dining tables shaded by large white outdoor umbrellas
Air Travel News
6 Places You Can Visit for (Almost) Free on a Stopover Flight
Airline stopover programs provide a great, affordable way to extend your trip and visit an additional destination. Here’s how to see two countries for the price of one.
June 25, 2024 06:30 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
A sailboat cruising by a brick building on the Helsinki archipelago in Finland
Trending News
Finland Is Giving Away Free Trips to Encourage Happiness
March 20, 2024 06:10 PM
 · 
Michelle Baran
Red wooden log cabin sauna on a lake in Finland
Trending News
These Are the World’s Happiest Countries in 2024
March 20, 2024 01:30 PM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
an airport departures board listing international cities including Helsinki, Amsterdam, Doha, and Brussels
Visas + Passports
This Country Just Became the First to Introduce Digital Passports
September 01, 2023 04:45 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
In "The Reluctant Traveler" Eugene Levy visits Costa Rica, Utah, Finland, Japan, the Maldives, Portugal, South Africa, and Italy.
Trending News
In His New Show, Schitt’s Creek Star Eugene Levy Is a Reluctant Traveler
February 22, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
Associated Press (AP)
Hotels
BNH-Lede-02.jpg
Hotels We Love
These Are the Best New Hotels of 2024
AFAR’s picks for the 31 best new hotels in the world.
April 04, 2024 09:00 AM
 · 
Jennifer Flowers
Santa's Post Office - Airbnb
Hotel News + Openings
Santa’s Cabin Is Open for a Free 3-Night Stay This Holiday Season
Airbnb is giving away a stay at Santa’s home in Finnish Lapland to one lucky family. The only catch? The elves might put you to work in the post office.
December 04, 2023 04:58 PM
 · 
Nicholas DeRenzo
A wooden chalet surrounded by snow and evergreen trees with a snow-covered peak in the distance and bright blue skies
Hotels
8 of the Coziest Winter Cabins on Airbnb, According to Guests
It’s easy to see why these ski chalets and mountain cabins are among the highest rated on Airbnb.
November 17, 2023 11:59 AM
 · 
Nicholas DeRenzo
Resources to help plan your trip
Epic Trips
The World’s Best Places to See the Northern Lights
Here’s everything you need to know to see the aurora borealis in real life, including where to go—and when.
January 27, 2023 08:23 PM
 · 
Sarah Buder
Travel Tips + Etiquette
Why Northern Lights Viewing Will Be Stellar Over the Next Few Years
Time to learn the term “solar maximum” and book that aurora borealis trip.
January 27, 2023 06:35 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Where to Go in Winter
The Best Time to Visit Marrakech, Venice, and Other Popular Destinations
Plan your next trip—and avoid the crowds—with this off-season destinations guide.
October 03, 2022 12:04 PM
 · 
Mark Ellwood
Longreads
Searching for Santa Claus
For decades, some people have held fast to the belief that the hometown of the holiday icon is in northern Finland—not the North Pole.
December 14, 2021 10:26 AM
 · 
Katherine LaGrave
Winter Sports
Discover a World of Winter Marvels in Finland
Meet husky guide dogs in the wilderness and join them on a thrilling ride. Drift off with a view of stars and Northern Lights beneath the dome of a glass igloo. Spend days cozied up in a sauna above the Arctic Circle. It’s hard to go wrong on a tour of this wintery, wonderful Nordic country.
Sponsored by
Health + Wellness
7 Lessons Learned From the Happiest Country in the World
Two hundred days of winter. Two whole months where the sun never rises above the horizon. Temperatures that can drop to 20 degrees below zero. Welcome to Finland, the “Happiest Country in the World.”
March 19, 2021 04:13 PM
 · 
Kathleen Rellihan
The AFAR Guide to Finland
Unlike its mountainous Scandinavian neighbors Sweden and Norway, Finland is a land of plains and rolling hills stretching north to the Arctic Circle. Ruled by Sweden for nearly six centuries, Finland is officially bilingual (Finnish/Swedish), but Finnish is used more exclusively inland. Winter can be harsh, but the Gulf Stream provides warmer temperatures in midsummer, with fantastic skiing from the early spring.
December 16, 2020 01:21 PM
 · 
Bryan Kitch
Air Travel News
Finnair Will Start Selling Its Airplane Food in Supermarkets
The Finnish carrier is hoping people miss flying enough to eat plane food again. But would you?
October 14, 2020 03:56 PM
 · 
Jari Tanner
History + Culture
Beyond the Northern Lights: Stepping Into Finland’s Evolving Sámi Culture
For many, the thought of Finnish Lapland conjures images of reindeer and ancient traditions, but Europe’s oldest living indigenous culture is far from frozen in time.
September 03, 2019 07:30 PM
 · 
Jill K. Robinson
Festivals + Events
Help Rebuild Notre-Dame Cathedral by Attending These Benefit Concerts
Several orchestras, including the Vienna Philharmonic and Czech Philharmonic, are playing benefit concerts in the upcoming weeks at cathedrals around the world to raise money for Notre-Dame.
April 18, 2019 05:20 PM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
Tips + News
Finland Wants to Send You on a Free Summer Vacation With a Local Guide
The country’s “Rent a Finn” program is pairing a few lucky travelers with locals to show off what makes Finland the happiest country in the world.
March 26, 2019 01:44 PM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
Books
Your Year in Travel Reading: 12 Books by Female Novelists From Around the World
Plenty of people resolve to read more every year. And what better reading challenge than to enjoy books by female writers from countries across the globe? Here are some selections to get you started.
January 18, 2019 05:22 PM
 · 
Diane Vadino
