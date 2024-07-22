Finland is consistently ranked as the world’s happiest country for several reasons, including an accessible outdoorsy lifestyle. Winter offers a chance to catch the magical northern lights, encounter reindeer and learn about Indigenous Sámi culture from their herders, and warm up in one of the nation’s many saunas. During summer’s long, sunny days, take a cold plunge in (or a boat ride on) one of 188,000 lakes or walk and forage for mushrooms and berries in beautifully untouched birch, spruce, and pine forests.