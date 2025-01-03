Hot Take: Glamping Is Better in the Winter

When you think of glamping, you might picture elegantly furnished safari tents with their canvas flaps pinned back, dinner alfresco under a canopy of twinkling lights, and days spent frolicking in the great outdoors. Dump several feet of snow on this scene and suddenly all that communing with nature doesn’t sound fun at all.

But winter is when glamping really shines. In a pod, tree house, glass-walled igloo, or geodesic dome, you’ll be completely immersed in nature, but you’ll stay warm and surrounded by creature comforts—even if a storm is raging around you. The quiet, snowy landscapes still offer plenty of opportunities to romp around, after which you can cozy up indoors and roast s’mores on a wood-burning stove. As for stargazing? Many places are transparent or feature huge windows or skylights so you can recline on a cushy bed to look for shooting stars or—if you’re lucky—the northern lights. Feeling the hygge yet? Check out these eight glamping retreats around the world that might be even better in the winter.

This sweet pod is deep in the woodlands of central Sweden. Courtesy of GlampingHub.com

Modern Pod Rental

Location: Falun, Sweden

Falun, Sweden Book now: glampinghub.com

This whimsical pod rental three hours northwest of Stockholm looks like something out of a fairy tale. Although you won’t see much sun here during winter, the large windows do let light in during the brief few hours of daylight. During the day and at night the wood-burning stove and underfloor heating keep things snug. The seating area turns into a double bed, and with additional twin bunks, the pod sleeps four. After a day of exploring the trails through the surrounding forest, cook some camping favorites in the communal kitchen and retire to your cabin for fika—get your cardamom buns at Falu Bröd and Patisserie in town—and a good book.

Stay warm inside your igloo while watching the northern lights through the overhead window Photo by Phil Kingsley

Borealis Basecamp

Location: 45 minutes outside Fairbanks, Alaska

45 minutes outside Fairbanks, Alaska Book now: borealisbasecamp.net

Surrounded by 100 acres of coniferous forest in the Alaskan wilderness, these fiberglass igloos are modeled after those used on polar expeditions and at polar research stations—so they can certainly handle an Alaskan winter. Each of the 28 igloos has comfortable beds, a full bathroom, and a 16-foot-wide window on its roof, enabling guests to watch for the aurora borealis at night. It’s a perfect place to do so because the camp is located under the auroral oval, the atmospheric region where the aurora borealis is brightest. For a bit more space, book one of nine cubes whose 10-foot, floor-to-ceiling windows frame copses of snow-covered trees and the aurora borealis. These can fit two adults and one child (there’s a snug little loft bed) and the larger bathroom includes nice-to-haves like a heated towel rack. A large on-site yurt serves as a home base and restaurant, and guests can also book an Arctic Circle day trip by car (a 12-hour excursion) and reindeer walking tours.

Related: This Hotel Is One of the Best Places in Alaska for Aurora Viewing

Sleep surrounded by the Icelandic countryside while snug and warm in a bubble. Courtesy of Buubble

Buubble

Location: The Golden Circle or near Selfoss, Iceland

The Golden Circle or near Selfoss, Iceland Book now: buubble.com

Spend a winter night under the stars by booking one of two bubble rooms from Icelandic company Buubble, both tucked in forests. The Ölvisholt bubble is near the South Coast, an hour’s drive from Reykjavík, and the Hrosshagi bubble is an 80-minute drive from Reykjavík, on the Golden Circle route. Each heated “room” has a king-size bed, ventilation systems that keep the interiors fresh and dry, plenty of extra blankets, and unencumbered views of the surrounding nature, which always includes dazzling stars and, often, the northern lights. Bathrooms are located in a cabin less than 150 feet from the bubbles.

If you want to combine your winter glamping with a tour of Iceland, the company offers the Golden Circle Iceland Tour—which visits Thingvellir National Park, Geysir hot springs, Gullfoss waterfall, and the Secret Lagoon—and the South Coast Tour, with stops at Seljalandsfoss and Skogafoss waterfalls and Reynisfjara, a black-sand beach.

Related: Go Stargazing at These Bubble Hotels and Airbnbs Around the World

Even when the ground is covered in snow, the domes at WhitePod Original stay cozy. Courtesy of Definitely Different

WhitePod Original

Location: Monthey, Switzerland

Monthey, Switzerland Book now: whitepod.com

At the foot of the Swiss Alps—about 80 minutes south of Montreux by a combo of train and bus (or 30 minutes by car)—sits WhitePod Original. Its 19 geodesic domes, called pods, offer fantastic views of the surrounding mountains and valley below. Most feature a king-size bed, wood-burning stove, plenty of knotty wood furniture, and fresh white linens. There are also four suites, each with its own distinct style, such as the tree-filled Forest Suite, with its own sauna, or the Japanese-inspired Zen pod complete with soaking tub. Guests at the hotel have access to private ski slopes and miles of hiking and snowshoeing trails around the property; they can relax at the end of the day in an 1800s-era wooden chalet that includes a restaurant, fireplace, and Swedish spa.

This charming tree house in Montana features walls of windows, the better to enjoy snowy views while warm inside. Courtesy of Airbnb

Montana Tree House Retreat

Location: Bigfork, Montana

Bigfork, Montana Book now: airbnb.com

For a cozy winter retreat following a day on the slopes or hiking, book this tree house just 30 minutes’ drive from Glacier National Park and Whitefish Mountain Ski Resort. The two-story, 500-square-foot tree house, on seven acres of private woodland, is accessed by a spiral staircase that wraps around a Douglas fir tree. There are two decks—one on each floor—and a full kitchen. The cabin sleeps up to four: a master suite with a queen-size bed and padded bench couches in the common area that can serve as additional beds. And while there is Wi-Fi, you might not need it. When you’re not out enjoying the snow, you may find that rather than scrolling, you’d prefer to enjoy a pot of tea and take in the winter wonderland from your lofty vantage point.

With 360-degree views of the snowy Finnish countryside, these luxurious glass igloos raise the bar on glamping. Courtesy of Levin Iglut

Levin Iglut

Location: Kittilä, Finland

Kittilä, Finland Book now: leviniglut.net

There are many glass-igloo hotels and camps throughout the country where you can see the northern lights—including the well-known Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort in Saariselkä. But Levin Iglut is a particularly intimate and utterly luxurious choice. Open from September through April, the 27 igloos on the property all have clear views of the sky, the better to aurora-watch.

Most have a double or king-size bed piled with fuzzy blankets, heated floors, a small kitchen, and a luxurious bathroom with a rainforest showerhead and brass fixtures. Opt for one of the three suite igloos and you’ll also be able to indulge in stargazing and northern lights viewing from your private hot tub. When not snuggled up indoors or out, you can go snowshoeing, snowmobiling, or book a reindeer sleigh ride or an ice fishing trip.

Even when the ground is blanketed in snow, you’ll be warm in AutoCamp’s converted Airstreams. Courtesy of AutoCamp

AutoCamp Catskills

Location: Saugerties, New York

Saugerties, New York Book now: autocamp.com

Glamping outfitter AutoCamp is best known for transforming retro Airstreams into stylish accommodations in scenic areas throughout the USA. At AutoCamp Catskills in New York, roughly three hours north of New York City, guests can choose from one of 65 Airstreams. Each is outfitted with a queen-size bed and a sofa that folds out into a double bed, a petite but fully functional kitchen, a full bathroom complete with toiletries from skincare brand Ursa Major, heating to keep you toasty, and a small skylight perfectly placed above the bed for stargazing while under the covers.

Although the Catskills are a classic summer getaway destination for New Yorkers, wintertime brings its own special charms. Nearby, travelers can ski, snowshoe, or hike on Hunter Mountain. Afterward, toast some s’mores around your private firepit (bring your own supplies or buy its kit), or head to the Clubhouse, outfitted with comfy sofas, a fireplace, and plenty of board games.

You don’t have to go to New Zealand to live out your Lord of the Rings dreams. Courtesy of Marco Bergeron/Entre Cîmes et Racines

Le Hobbit at Entre Cîmes et Racines

Location: Bolton-Est, Québec, Canada

Bolton-Est, Québec, Canada Book now: entrecimesetracines.com

You’re not dreaming: 9,000 miles from where The Lord of the Rings was filmed in New Zealand sits this enchanting dwelling with round windows and door, inspired by the films’ Hobbit houses. One of 14 quirky spaces at Entre Cîmes et Racines, an hour from Montreal, Le Hobbit sleeps four in two double bunk beds. There’s no electricity or central heating here, but a wood-burning stove keeps the stone and beautifully carved wood interior comfortably warm even in winter. And you may not see it under the snow, but the house features a living roof, covered with different plants and grasses. With nine miles of roads and trails, a maze, and three streams on the property, there’s plenty to explore, even in the snow—that is, when you don’t have your nose stuck in another volume of Tolkien.

This article was originally published in 2019 and most recently updated on January 3, 2025, with current information.