The World’s Best Places to See the Northern Lights

Northern Lights sightings are most likely to occur in high-latitude regions during the hours around midnight.

Here’s everything you need to know to see the aurora borealis in real life, including where to go—and when.

Note: Though COVID-19 has stalled a lot of travel plans, we hope our stories can offer inspiration for your future adventures—and a bit of hope. The Northern Lights are among nature’s most spectacular displays. The celestial phenomenon, also known as the aurora borealis, occurs when electrically charged solar particles collide with atmospheric gases to produce a dazzling neon light show that illuminates the night sky. Even experts can’t always predict exactly when and where the lights can be seen, but your best bet for catching them is during winter in these high-latitude polar regions. Here are the best places to see the Northern Lights—and how to experience them. Photo by Marc Schiffhauer/Shutterstock Fairbanks, Alaska, is considered one of the best places in the world to see the Northern Lights. Alaska Where to go: In Alaska, Fairbanks is a popular hub for Northern Lights tourism thanks to its international airport and its prime position under the “aurora oval”—a ring-shaped zone where aurora activity is concentrated. The city is located approximately 150 miles south of the Arctic Circle and sits north of Denali National Park, which makes it an accessible base from which to travel. How to go: From Fairbanks, 1st Alaska Tours runs aurora viewing evening trips to the Chena Hot Springs, one of the best hot springs in the United States, where travelers will visit the area’s ice museum, then soak in healing waters while watching solar activity above. From $170 per person When to go: From mid-August to late April Photo by Ken Phung/Shutterstock The Yellowknife area in Canada’s Northwest Territories is located directly beneath the aurora oval. Canada

Where to go: Many parts of northern Canada witness the aurora borealis regularly, but the extremely remote Yukon and Northwest Territories are some of the top spots to see the natural light show. How to go: In Yellowknife, the Northern Lights are visible up to 240 days of the year. At Aurora Village—an Aboriginal-owned and operated gathering of 21 tepees surrounding a frozen lake—guests who book the three-night viewing package have an estimated 98 percent chance of seeing the aurora at least once, according to the tour operator. (Guests actually stay at nearby hotels and receive nightly transportation to Aurora Village for Northern Lights viewing.) From $965 per person for three-night tour When to go: From late August to mid-April Photo by Denis Belitsky/Shutterstock Norway’s long and dark winter nights provide clear skies for optimal aurora viewing. Norway Where to go: Sitting at 69° north in the center of the aurora zone (and above the Arctic Circle), Tromsø is one of northern Norway’s most popular destinations for aurora viewing. Offshore, the remote Svalbard archipelago offers the opportunity to see polar bears, Arctic foxes, and reindeer in addition to the Northern Lights. How to go: Sail through Arctic fjords while searching for the Northern Lights on a three-hour guided boat tour with Tromsø Safari (from $167 per person) or embark on a four-day Nordic Wildlife and Northern Lights adventure led by a Sámi guide with Off the Map Travel (from $2,450 per person). When to go: From late September to early April Photo by Yongyut Kumsri/Shutterstock Even though the Northern Lights occur year-round in Greenland, they can’t be seen during summer due to the midnight sun. Greenland