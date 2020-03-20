The World’s Happiest Country Is All About Reading, Coffee, and Saunas

Note: Though COVID-19 has stalled a lot of travel plans, we hope our stories can offer inspiration for your future adventures—and a bit of hope.

From the feelings that travel gives you when you’re exploring the world to how you hold on to those memories back at home, happiness is something we think a lot about here at AFAR, especially in uncertain times like these. So naturally we were curious to see which country came out on top in the latest World Happiness Report.

What is the happiest country in the world?

According to the 2020 World Happiness Report, Finland is the happiest country in the world for the third year in a row. It’s followed by Denmark, Switzerland, Iceland, and Norway in the annual survey released on Friday that ranks countries by how happy their citizens perceive themselves to be. European countries, including the Netherlands, Sweden, Luxembourg, and Austria, dominate the rest of the top 10.

In fact, the only country outside of Europe to make the top 10 in 2020 is New Zealand. The United States rose one spot, coming in at 18 in the rankings this year, while the United Kingdom jumped from 15 to 13 since last year.

Photo by Shutterstock Drinking coffee might not make you happy, but enjoying it outdoors, as Finns do, could help.

The 20 happiest countries in the world

In addition to Finland, here are the 20 happiest countries in the world, according to the 2020 World Happiness Report.

Finland Denmark Switzerland Iceland Norway The Netherlands Sweden New Zealand Austria Luxembourg Canada Australia United Kingdom Israel Costa Rica Ireland Germany United States Czech Republic Belgium

Why is Finland the happiest country in the world?

The World Happiness Report bases its annual rankings of 156 countries using data from the main life evaluation question in the Gallup World Poll.