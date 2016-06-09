4 After-Dark Hotel Programs for Night Owls

Why restrict yourself to experiencing a destination only by daylight? Hotels around the globe are introducing night activities that allow travelers to see their surroundings in a new light (quite literally). From riding a quad under Finland’s midnight sun to horseback riding by moonlight in Tuscany, these hotels offer unique experiences that go well into the night.

1. Hawksbill Turtle Watches in the Caribbean

Jumby Bay, A Rosewood Resort, Antigua

Turtle-nesting season on this private Caribbean island is officially underway, and those staying at Jumby Bay resort get to take advantage of the Hawksbill Turtle Experience, which includes the nightly “turtle watch”. Upon request, guests are notified in the middle of the night when the endangered species is spotted, then head to the beach to witness one-of-a-kind moments—from turtles laying eggs to babies hatching from their shells. When you’re not looking out for Hawksbill turtles after dark, attend the White Night barbeque dinner on the Verandah every week, where guests can gaze at the Caribbean Sea and stars above.

2. Frolicking Under the Midnight Sun in Finland

Kakslauttanen, Lapland

During the months of June and July, the majority of Finland gets to enjoy the midnight sun, when the sun continuously shines over the Arctic Circle. In Lapland specifically, the sun stays above the horizon for 70 consecutive days, so visitors at the Kakslauttanen resort get to see the landscape around the clock. Guests can race toward the midnight sun by quad safari or take a guided tour on a horse-pulled carriage that includes storytelling about Finland’s nature and culture. And if you’re looking to get on higher ground, minus the hiking, arrange a shuttle ride to the top of Mount Kaunispaa for unobstructed views.

3. Sleeping Beneath the Stars in Kenya

Loisaba Conservancy, Laikipia

This newly opened camp in Northern Kenya delivers much more than a safari experience by day: It also offers a unique sleeping location by night. The Conservancy has introduced its Starbeds—handcrafted four-poster beds complete with wheels—that roll onto raised wooden platforms, giving guests the ultimate stargazing experience at night. The beds overlook the Kiboko Waterhole, home to a family of hippos and serving as a primary water source for passing game. The communal areas at the Starbeds include a dining room, sitting room, and wooden deck—not that you’ll need the additional space staying in a bedroom with no ceiling. At Loisaba, the surrounding 56,000 acres are your home.

4. Horseback Riding by Moonlight in Tuscany

Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco, Siena

Want a different spin to your romantic trip around the Tuscan countryside? At Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco, you can tour the rolling green hills on horseback by moonlight. Beginning at sunset, riders guide their horses on a journey past historic estates, through rows of cypress trees, and eventually finish at a medieval villa to explore. On the way, look out for wild deer and boars. For more experienced riders, an expert equestrian tour that goes deep into Siena’s countryside is available, with the option to stop at a local osteria and indulge in Tuscan fare.

