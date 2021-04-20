Where are you going?
Yuyuan Garden

218 Anren St, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
+86 21 6326 0830
Dragon Rooftop at Yu Garden, Shanghai Shanghai China
Teahouse with a Pond View Shanghai China
Three Is Not a Crowd Shanghai China

Dragon Rooftop at Yu Garden, Shanghai

Yu Garden is a must-go place in Shanghai, especially you like architecture. It is such a peaceful place to go, even in the rain...
This dragon rooftop is inside the Yu (Jade) Garden in Shanghai. The dragon looks toward to the sky, and about to fly into the cloud. The whole body of the dragon last the entire wall.
By Shan Shan

almost 7 years ago

Three Is Not a Crowd

In case you are feeling a bit lonely, visit Yu Garden. Blending in will not be a problem.
Shan Shan
almost 7 years ago

Teahouse with a Pond View

After the soupy dumplings, the best place to take a break is the Huxinting Teahouse. By the window seats you have a great view of the pond, the statues, and the fish. The tea and the snacks are great as well.
