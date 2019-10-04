10 Best Places to Go in December

Vienna is a must-visit in December for its Christmas markets. There are more than 20 to choose from.

Whether you want to shop in Viennese Christmas markets or catch a show in Las Vegas, these are the ultimate stops for December travel.

share this article

The last month of the year brings with it plenty of travel opportunities, be they to visit family for the holiday season or eke out those last days of PTO. Plus, the ultimate travel consideration: Where will you ring in the New Year? On the shores of a far-flung beach in the Southern Hemisphere, where you’ll be able to catch some winter sun? Bundled up next to your sweetheart and a crackling fire in Japan? No matter what kind of travels you’re looking for, one of these picks is sure to hit the spot. Photo by Tetyana Dotsenko/Shutterstock Skiers ride the slopes in Nagano, Japan. Honshu, Japan December is great for: powder hounds Japan’s ski season starts around mid-December, and the country’s famous snow refills many slopes almost every night. When it comes to skiing, Hokkaido gets a lot of attention—and tourists. But it’s Honshu, the country’s mainland, where most Japanese snow lovers spend their weekends. By day, they ski down slopes surrounded by ancient temples, and by night, they soak in some of Japan’s historic onsen (some of the hot springs in Nagano date back 1,300 years). There are more than 330 ski areas on Honshu, and those in the mountainous northwest get the same famously soft, dry powder that falls on Hokkaido. In recent years, some of Honshu’s resorts, including two in sight of Mount Fuji, have begun to attract international tourists. Snowtown Yeti is increasing its night-skiing dates in 2019, and Fujiten Snow Resort, 32 miles north, will offer snowplow safaris, fireworks displays, family ski days, and beginners’ camps. Hotels are also getting a refresh. The design-minded Hoshino Resorts recently overhauled Kai Sengokuhara in the mountainous town of Hakone, where cypress soaking tubs fed by mineral-rich spring water afford après-ski enjoyment, and Kai Alps in Nagano, the gateway to the northern Japanese Alps. In the past couple of years, the Karuizawa Prince Hotel group has refurbished three of its resorts, including the Prince Grand Resort Karuizawa, a ski-in/ski-out resort with modern rooms and wood-clad cottages. Farther afield in Hyogo Prefecture, Mineyama Kogen Resort recently launched White Peak, Japan’s first new ski hill in 14 years, with three trails and two lifts. Remote Lands, a tour operator specializing in Asia, has created new Japan ski itineraries for 2019, including one to Tohoku in northern Honshu. —Adam H. Graham, as seen in the January/February 2019 issue Related 12 Great Beaches for Winter Sun Photo by S-F/Shutterstock Shopping is so big in Dubai that it warrants two annual festivals, with sales and raffles. Dubai December is great for: shopping fiends

The splashiest of the seven emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates, Dubai has awesome food, world-class nightlife, and unparalleled shopping. December is the perfect time of year to go: The weather is warm but not scorching (more in the 80-degree ballpark), and on December 2, the country celebrates National Day with fireworks and dance shows. Perhaps more exciting, though, is the biannual shopping festival, which kicks off on December 26 and features huge sales, fashion shows, and raffles around the city. With its labyrinth of 1,200 stores, the Dubai Mall is the Smithsonian of shopping, and it also counts a three-story aquarium with sharks and rays, a genuine dinosaur skeleton, and an Olympic-size ice rink among its attractions. For a more unique shopping experience, head to the Ibn Battuta Mall, the world’s largest themed shopping emporium, and travel in the footsteps of its namesake 14th-century Arab explorer who traveled for 24 years in six different areas of the world. The mall represents each of the six regions, with lavishly decorated courts inspired by Egypt, Tunisia, China, India, Persia, and Andalusia. And when you’ve gotten your fill of retail, indulge in some me-time at a day spa. The One&Only Spa at the Royal Mirage is justly famous for its traditional Oriental Hammam, and Six Senses Spa at the Renaissance Downtown Hotel is an intimate retreat with half a dozen treatment suites, each decorated and equipped with a particular sense in mind. —AFAR Editors Photo by Aliona Birukova/Shutterstock Kep National Park is about 100 miles away from Shinta Mani Wild. Cambodia December is great for: wilderness seekers December is among the warmest and driest months for exploring Cambodia, including the country’s rain forest corridor, which connects the Bokor and Kirirom National Parks in the southwest region of the country. And the country’s newest tented camp is on a mission to mix luxury and conservation.

Article continues below advertisement

To the south of Cambodia’s fabled temples of Angkor, a remote river valley in the largely unexplored Cardamom Mountains is now on the radar of intrepid travelers. That’s because of Shinta Mani Wild a recently opened luxury camp that embraces both conservation and design. By partnering with Wildlife Alliance and the Cambodian government, the project aims to protect 400 acres along the Tmor Rung River from mining, logging, and the poaching of endangered animals. The camp also employs locals and supports farming and fishing in the area. The four-acre camp, created by Bangkok-based designer Bill Bensley, features 15 sprawling tents that sit along a riverbank. One of the camp’s two zip lines traverses rushing rivers and waterfalls before depositing guests directly in the camp’s Landing Zone Bar, where a muddled lemongrass cocktail might await. Guests who want a glimpse of conservation efforts can visit the on-site naturalist research center, take walks with expert botanists to spot rare orchids, or join rangers on motorbikes as they patrol for trespassers and clear the forest of snares set for wildlife. To get there, head from New York City to Cambodia’s Phnom Penh International Airport, the best itineraries are on EVA Air, Cathay Pacific, and China Southern Airlines. From LAX to Phnom Penh, the quickest trips with one connection are via Asiana Airlines and EVA Air. Three-hour land transfers to Shinta Mani Wild from the airport are included in each booking. Lodging starts at $1,900 per night, all-inclusive; helicopter transfers are available for an additional fee of $2,900. —Nora Walsh, as seen in the January/February 2019 issue Photo by Muellek Josef/Shutterstock Vienna in December is home to plenty of Christmas markets to bring home unique souvenirs. Vienna December is great for: Christmas market mavens

Vienna is a city for time travelers—marvel at a palace from the Hapsburg Empire, explore Roman ruins, or walk out of a medieval church tucked in a back alley, and throughout December, Vienna’s famous Christmas markets populate the city’s streets. Spittelberg has a Christmas market, but there are numerous other holiday markets in Vienna, including the Christmas Village on the grounds of the old hospital; Christkindlmarkt Rathausplatz, Vienna’s most popular holiday market; and the Christmas market at Schloss Schönbrunn, with the palace as its backdrop. All have decorations, caroling, roasted chestnuts, and stands selling warm mugs of mulled wine. Related Christmas Markets in Europe to Get You in the Holiday Spirit A fun shopping quest is to pick up a snow globe, which was invented in Austria. You can purchase one of more than 350 designs at the Snow Globe Museum (and learn about their history at the same time). For travelers who want to get the ultimate Christmas market experience in Vienna (and beyond), consider booking a spot on market-driven itineraries that stop there, including Intrepid’s Christmas Markets of Central Europe tour or one of the holiday river cruises down the Danube with 2019 Travelers’ Choice Award winner Viking. —AFAR Editors Photo by melissaf84/Shutterstock Travelers flock to Sydney in December to escape the cold of the Northern Hemisphere and lounge on sunny beaches. Sydney December is great for: sand and city fans

December may be high season Down Under, but a trip to Sydney is worth the cost for two reasons: to see New Year’s Eve fireworks above the harbor and to soak up winter sunshine. For Sydney beachgoers, to say you are spoiled for choice is an understatement. The city boasts more than 100 beaches within easy reach of the Central Business District (CBD), ranging from picturesque coves to pounding surf spots. Iconic Bondi Beach is one of the world’s best strands. Sure, it can get crowded, but its laid-back vibe and sapphire ocean are always appealing. There are family-friendly ocean pools at either end, or stay between the flags for the safest swimming. The 10-mile clifftop Bondi to Coogee coastal walk will take you to some of Sydney’s other beaches. Starting at Bondi, you’ll pass beautiful Tamarama Beach, quiet and unpretentious Bronte Beach, tranquil Clovelly Beach, secluded Gordon’s Bay (great for snorkeling when the sea is calm), and, finally, Coogee Beach. —AFAR Editors Photo by Marcio Jose Bastos Silva/Shutterstock Trees aren’t the only things that get lit up in Boston during the winter holidays. Boston December is great for: families For a dose of wintery weather, far fewer crowds, and low-season lodging and flight prices, head to Boston, where the city comes alive for the winter holidays. Bundle up for a walking tour of the North End with Context Travel, and finish your holiday shopping at the shops and boutiques along Newbury Street. Catch the brightly lit Christmas trees in historic spots like Faneuil Hall Marketplace and Boston Common, where you can lace up your ice skates and have a whirl around the Frog Pond. There are plenty of celebratory ways to stay warm inside. On December 18, a free community celebration of Hanukkah takes place at the Museum of Fine Arts that includes a lighting of a menorah, music, and a tour of the museum’s Judaica collection. Travelers with a sweet tooth can indulge in an afternoon treat at the Omni Parker House, where the Boston cream pie was invented. And throughout the month, tickets are available for Boston Pops performances featuring musical holiday staples, a sing-along, and appearances by Santa. This year for the first time, Boston Pops is also offering a sensory friendly holiday concert. —Sara Button Photo by PlusONE/Shutterstock Views of the Pitons in St. Lucia aren’t the only reason to visit the Caribbean island this winter. St. Lucia December is great for: sailing enthusiasts, nature lovers