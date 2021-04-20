Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Thames Town

Songjiang, China
Website
A Bit of England in China Shanghai China

A Bit of England in China

If you travel out to the end of Line 9, you'll find yourself back in England. No kidding. Opened in 2006, this satellite city is part of the government's "One City, Nine Towns" initiative. While they intended to house up to 10,000 residents here and filled the village with apartments, shops and restaurants, the concept flopped and it feels more like a TV set than a cultural hamlet. Nonetheless, it's a fascinating place to take a stroll and stop for a spot of earl grey.

How to get there: jump on line 9 and take it to Songjiang New Town station. From there, you'll need to grab a taxi (<15RMB) to taiwushi xiaozhen).

By Christy Campbell , AFAR Local Expert
Original the peninsula shanghai.jpg?1474837223?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points