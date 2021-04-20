Thames Town Songjiang, China

A Bit of England in China If you travel out to the end of Line 9, you'll find yourself back in England. No kidding. Opened in 2006, this satellite city is part of the government's "One City, Nine Towns" initiative. While they intended to house up to 10,000 residents here and filled the village with apartments, shops and restaurants, the concept flopped and it feels more like a TV set than a cultural hamlet. Nonetheless, it's a fascinating place to take a stroll and stop for a spot of earl grey.



How to get there: jump on line 9 and take it to Songjiang New Town station. From there, you'll need to grab a taxi (<15RMB) to taiwushi xiaozhen).



