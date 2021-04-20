Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Sundial Boutique Hotel

4340 Sundial Crescent, Whistler, BC V8E 1G5, Canada
Website
| +1 800-661-2321
Sundial Boutique Hotel Whistler Canada
Sundial Boutique Hotel Whistler Canada
Sundial Boutique Hotel Whistler Canada
Sundial Boutique Hotel Whistler Canada
Sundial Boutique Hotel Whistler Canada
Sundial Boutique Hotel Whistler Canada
Sundial Boutique Hotel Whistler Canada
Sundial Boutique Hotel Whistler Canada
Sundial Boutique Hotel Whistler Canada
Sundial Boutique Hotel Whistler Canada

Sundial Boutique Hotel

In the heart of Whistler Village, Sundial Boutique Hotel is about as central as you can get: Three gondolas to Whistler and Blackcomb mountains sit right outside your door, and the area’s restaurants, shopping, and nightlife are only steps away. With just 49 suites, it’s one of the smaller properties in town, but the rooms themselves are generously sized and include full kitchens, dining and sitting areas, and gas fireplaces. For those who don’t want to splurge on a suite with a private outdoor whirlpool, you'll still have access to Whistler’s only rooftop hot tub. And while the property doesn’t have its own swimming pool, guests are free to use the one at the lodge next door from May through October.
By Deb Hopewell , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points