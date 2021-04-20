Whistler Brewhouse 4355 Blackcomb Way, Whistler, BC V0N 1B4, Canada

More info Sun - Thur 11:30am - 12am Fri, Sat 11:30am - 1am

Bobsleds and Brew Walking through the first set of double doors offered warmth from the cold and snow outside. Walking through the second set, we were smacked in the face by the glorious smells coming from the wood fired ovens and the pizzas baking within.



Brewhouse brews 5 of their own beers and has a menu ranging from Matzo Ball Soup to 4 different types of Poutine.



Wait for a table upstairs or order off the full menu at the bar or by the fire in their cozy lounge.