Whistler Brewhouse
4355 Blackcomb Way, Whistler, BC V0N 1B4, Canada
| +1 604-905-2739
Sun - Thur 11:30am - 12am
Fri, Sat 11:30am - 1am
Bobsleds and BrewWalking through the first set of double doors offered warmth from the cold and snow outside. Walking through the second set, we were smacked in the face by the glorious smells coming from the wood fired ovens and the pizzas baking within.
Brewhouse brews 5 of their own beers and has a menu ranging from Matzo Ball Soup to 4 different types of Poutine.
Wait for a table upstairs or order off the full menu at the bar or by the fire in their cozy lounge.
Check the Draft Board at Brew House
The next time you're tired of the mountains and looking for a place to imbibe, check out Brew House, starting with the clever draft board (green means go!) and the choo-choo train that whips around the restaurant.
Brew House has a fantastic kitchen that turns out some of the best poutine west of Montreal, great seafood and fish dishes, and, of course, a stable of craft beers. The Grizzly Bear Brown Ale on nitro is particularly exciting.
