Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler

Whistler Four Seasons

The Four Seasons settles quietly at the far end of the Upper Village and, given the number of high profile guests who stay here, likes it that way. On site, a personal concierge and private entryway also appeal to the exclusive traveler, as do the Residences at Whistler, separate two to four bedroom condos that are ideal for extended family stays. The hotel contains close to 300 rooms and suites, each an extension of the softwood and stone lobby with dark tones and plenty of leather. Should you wish to go fly-fishing, take a glider up above the Pemberton Valley, step into a waiting SUV at the Green Lake floatplane dock or virtually any other activity, the Four Seasons concierge, tops in Whistler, will take care of the details.