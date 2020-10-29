Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler
4591 Blackcomb Way, Whistler, BC V0N 1B4, Canada
| +1 604-935-3400
Photo courtesy of Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler
Four Seasons Resort and Residences WhistlerAt the foot of Blackcomb Mountain, Four Seasons Resort and Residences complements its sylvan surroundings with a kind of chalet-luxe style accentuated with natural materials. Public areas feature wood beams, granite, and limestone, and guest rooms are awash in earthy tones, with gas fireplaces and mountain views. Groups might prefer the private residences in the property's adjoining condo; the largest has four bedrooms and a den, offering homey comforts plus the benefits of the facilities right next door. The hotel curates experiences you won't find anywhere else, including private dining in a cave in Canada's largest icefield or customized ski tours with an Olympic athlete. Guests who really want to embrace the healthy West Coast lifestyle should sign up for complimentary weekend fitness and yoga classes upon check-in.
about 4 years ago
A Warm Welcome to Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler
At the foot of Blackcomb Mountain, just steps from Whistler's Upper Village and its chairlift, Four Seasons greets wintertime guests with the warmth of a fireplace in its timber, glass, and stone lobby. Whatever the season, you can spend a delightful evening at Sidecut Bar, sipping an Okanagan pinot noir, and dining on Pacific oysters and artisanal B.C. cheese while listening to local musicians. Book a spa day to take advantage of the expansive menu of services, like the full-body Après-Ski massage, which utilizes warm stones, hot towels, and a peppermint foot mask to rejuvenate tired muscles. And feel free to bring friends and family along, too: in addition to rooms and suites, the Four Seasons offers 20 two-, three-, and four-bedroom private residences.
Enjoy a complimentary night in a suite or vacation rental at Four Seasons properties around the globe through December 16, 2016.
about 4 years ago
The Four Bedroom and Den Resort Residence
The more the merrier when it comes to a ski vacation, and it’s easy to lounge around in style when staying in this four-bedroom residence (approximately 3,700 square feet). The rustic yet contemporary decor is inspired by nature—and delivers enchanting panoramic views of the surrounding forest and mountains. You can cook in the gourmet kitchen pre-stocked with your favorite ingredients, hang out on the terrace or around the gas-burning fireplace, or stage a movie night in the living room catered by a personal chef. And you still enjoy the same services and amenities offered to all hotel guests.
over 6 years ago
Where to Stay (and Ski) in Whistler, BC
I love to ski, and the slopes here, in the middle of the mountains, are fantastic. The hotel is done all in wood, like a huge collage with gabled roofs. It attracts fanatical skiers. I saw people heading out at 6 a.m., which would never happen in Italy. —Alessia Antinori 4591 Blackcomb Way, (604) 935-3400. This appeared in the May 2013 issue.
over 3 years ago
Whistler Four Seasons
The Four Seasons settles quietly at the far end of the Upper Village and, given the number of high profile guests who stay here, likes it that way. On site, a personal concierge and private entryway also appeal to the exclusive traveler, as do the Residences at Whistler, separate two to four bedroom condos that are ideal for extended family stays. The hotel contains close to 300 rooms and suites, each an extension of the softwood and stone lobby with dark tones and plenty of leather. Should you wish to go fly-fishing, take a glider up above the Pemberton Valley, step into a waiting SUV at the Green Lake floatplane dock or virtually any other activity, the Four Seasons concierge, tops in Whistler, will take care of the details.