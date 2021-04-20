Scandinave Spa Whistler
8010 Mons Rd, Whistler, BC V0N 1B8, Canada
| +1 604-935-2424
Photo by Scandinave Spa/Tourism Whistler
More info
Sun - Sat 10am - 9pm
Scandinave Spa WhistlerScandinave Spa, at the edge of the forest beside Lost Lake, is a Nordic–inspired spa that recommends alternating dips in the hot and cold pools, steam rooms, and brisk waterfall rinses. There are myriad ways to stitch together a rejuvenation regimen: Breathe deeply in the eucalyptus steam bath, then follow up with a series of hot baths before a shocking plunge under a chilly cascade, followed by a series of cold, colder, and almost freezing baths, or go the other direction. You can finish the treatments in around 90 minutes, but some choose to make a day out of a visit to Scandinave, tossing in a massage or facial, hanging out in the solarium to read or snooze, or even napping in one of the hammocks strung around the large property. The spa’s café, an open timber-paneled space with floor-to-ceiling windows, serves freshly prepared soups, sandwiches, salads, and smoothies.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Scandinave Spa Whistler: Heaven Must Be Built Like This
Scandinave Spa is just north of Whistler Village nestled (seriously!) in an evergreen forest. Basically you have woken up in the middle of a Bob Ross Scandinavian fantasy of happy trees and a European style spa. You can get a massage treatment or just linger for hours in the hot baths, eucalyptus steam bath, Finnish sauna, Nordic waterfalls, cold showers and/or cold baths. I suited up in one of their plush robes, got a Swedish massage, and hung out all day heating and cooling my body with hydrotherapy. By the end of my time at Scandinave I was relaxed and restored. It was like I had hit a reset button. If there is one thing I recommend everyone to do when in Whistler, it's a visit to Scandinave. Every penny is worth it. Here's a blog post with more photos from my visit: http://bit.ly/scandinavewhis
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Ahhhhhhh...
On the day we weren't on the mountain we found ourselves at the Scandive Spa, an amazing retreat just north of Whistler Village. Nestled up the hill in the middle of the forest, it doesn't get more relaxing than this. We lucked out with the weather too; it snowed the entire time, providing the perfect contrast to the 102 degree water. The spa prescribes a regiment of hot-cold-relax. 10-15 minutes in their hot baths, dry sauna or eucalyptus steam room, a 10 second plunge in one of their cold baths and another 10-15 minutes relaxing outdoors or in one of two solariums. Repeat 3-4 times and achieve relaxation like you've never felt before. The spa also offers massages but make sure you book ahead. Robes can be rented for $12 but if your hotel offers them, bring one with you and and save the cash.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Scandinave: The Most Peaceful Place in Whistler
Hidden away in the woods just north of Whistler Village is one of the most peaceful places in all of Whistler, the Scandinave Spa. The spa is known for their Scandinavian-style baths, which are said to have invigorating and calming effects. I like to simply relax in the bath facilities for the day; however, massages are also available, and visiting with your significant other is encouraged. After a long day on the mountain biking or skiing, the baths are a great alternative to the typical après ski/bike visit to the hotel pub.
almost 7 years ago
Nordic Mountain Baths just two hours from downtown Vancouver
Just 5 minutes north of Whistler is one of most unique and relaxing mountain retreats. In the middle of a cedar and spruce forest, the Scandinave Spa overlooks west coast mountains and glaciers. The spa features a eucalyptus steam room, wood fired sauna, several hot and cold baths, refreshing waterfalls and relaxation solariums. The atmosphere is kept peaceful and serene with a silence policy for all guests and no electronic devices allowed. If you book in advance you can also enjoy a relaxing therapeutic massage while you visit. Follow the recommended course of heat (steam, saunas or hot pools), followed by an ice cold plunge or Nordic shower and then finish off with at least 15 minutes relaxing in one of the solariums, hammocks, or sitting by the fireplace and enjoying the mountain views.