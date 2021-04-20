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Scandinave Spa Whistler

8010 Mons Rd, Whistler, BC V0N 1B8, Canada
http://www.scandinave.com/en/whistler/
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Scandinave Spa/Tourism Whistler

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Scandinave Spa, at the edge of the forest beside Lost Lake, is a Nordic–inspired spa that recommends alternating dips in the hot and cold pools, steam rooms, and brisk waterfall rinses. There are myriad ways to stitch together a rejuvenation regimen: Breathe deeply in the eucalyptus steam bath, then follow up with a series of hot baths before a shocking plunge under a chilly cascade, followed by a series of cold, colder, and almost freezing baths, or go the other direction. You can finish the treatments in around 90 minutes, but some choose to make a day out of a visit to Scandinave, tossing in a massage or facial, hanging out in the solarium to read or snooze, or even napping in one of the hammocks strung around the large property. The spa’s café, an open timber-paneled space with floor-to-ceiling windows, serves freshly prepared soups, sandwiches, salads, and smoothies.

By Alexa Harder

More Recommendations

Kevin Favro
Fri Jul 18 03:41:55 EDT 2014

Ahhhhhhh...

On the day we weren’t on the mountain we found ourselves at the Scandive Spa, an amazing retreat just north of Whistler Village. Nestled up the hill in the middle of the forest, it doesn’t get more relaxing than this. We lucked out with the weather too; it snowed the entire time, providing the perfect contrast to the 102 degree water. The spa prescribes a regiment of hot-cold-relax. 10-15 minutes in their hot baths, dry sauna or eucalyptus steam room, a 10 second plunge in one of their cold baths and another 10-15 minutes relaxing outdoors or in one of two solariums. Repeat 3-4 times and achieve relaxation like you’ve never felt before. The spa also offers massages but make sure you book ahead. Robes can be rented for $12 but if your hotel offers them, bring one with you and and save the cash.

Alexa Harder
Fri Jul 18 03:41:39 EDT 2014

Scandinave: The Most Peaceful Place in Whistler

Hidden away in the woods just north of Whistler Village is one of the most peaceful places in all of Whistler, the Scandinave Spa. The spa is known for their Scandinavian-style baths, which are said to have invigorating and calming effects. I like to simply relax in the bath facilities for the day; however, massages are also available, and visiting with your significant other is encouraged. After a long day on the mountain biking or skiing, the baths are a great alternative to the typical après ski/bike visit to the hotel pub.

Fri Jul 18 03:41:58 EDT 2014

Nordic Mountain Baths just two hours from downtown Vancouver

Just 5 minutes north of Whistler is one of most unique and relaxing mountain retreats. In the middle of a cedar and spruce forest, the Scandinave Spa overlooks west coast mountains and glaciers. The spa features a eucalyptus steam room, wood fired sauna, several hot and cold baths, refreshing waterfalls and relaxation solariums. The atmosphere is kept peaceful and serene with a silence policy for all guests and no electronic devices allowed. If you book in advance you can also enjoy a relaxing therapeutic massage while you visit. Follow the recommended course of heat (steam, saunas or hot pools), followed by an ice cold plunge or Nordic shower and then finish off with at least 15 minutes relaxing in one of the solariums, hammocks, or sitting by the fireplace and enjoying the mountain views.

Information on this page, including website, location, and opening hours, is subject to have changed since this page was last published.

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