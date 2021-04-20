Scandinave Spa Whistler

Ahhhhhhh...

On the day we weren't on the mountain we found ourselves at the Scandive Spa, an amazing retreat just north of Whistler Village. Nestled up the hill in the middle of the forest, it doesn't get more relaxing than this. We lucked out with the weather too; it snowed the entire time, providing the perfect contrast to the 102 degree water. The spa prescribes a regiment of hot-cold-relax. 10-15 minutes in their hot baths, dry sauna or eucalyptus steam room, a 10 second plunge in one of their cold baths and another 10-15 minutes relaxing outdoors or in one of two solariums. Repeat 3-4 times and achieve relaxation like you've never felt before. The spa also offers massages but make sure you book ahead. Robes can be rented for $12 but if your hotel offers them, bring one with you and and save the cash.