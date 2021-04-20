Whistler Blackcomb
Whistler BlackcombWhistler Blackcomb receives lots of press about its big-mountain features, but the resort offers plenty of terrain for every family member and skill level. The Whistler Blackcomb Snow School, among the best in North America, is great for both seasoned skiers and kids as young as toddlers. Even tweens and teens can enjoy small-group lessons, which offer equal parts socializing and instruction in the terrain parks and beyond. Welcome on the Whistler and Peak 2 Peak gondolas, non-skiers will have the village to themselves during the day. When back with their group, they can hang at one of the more than 25 on-mountain restaurants.
Skiing at Whistler-Blackcomb
Ski one of the best West Coast resorts where the 2010 Winter Olympic mountain events were held. Whistler-Blackcomb is a great place to ski and enjoy apres ski activities. Located a couple hours north of Vancouver. The two mountains have lots of terrain to shred no matter your skill level. The Peak2Peak gondola connects the two mountains for easy access to both. In the summer, hike or bike around or ride the gondolas for views of the surrounding mountains. Read more about what to check out by clicking the link below.
Snowboarding on the Magic Carpet Bunny Slope In Whistler
Great location to learn new-found love for snowboarding. They have an amazing bunny slope for beginners, complete with a people conveyor, coined the "Magic Carpet." An extensive amount of slopes available among the Whistler and Blackcomb Mountains, connected with a single lift ticket.
Seventh Heaven In Whistler, Canada
On a cold and snowy Monday, a local guide told me, "If it ever gets sunny, make sure you get up to Seventh Heaven...and bring your camera." I woke up to sapphire blue skies on Tuesday, so I took the guide's advice and headed up, up, up. Here is the view from the top of Seventh Heaven, which is obviously aptly named. And the skiing down? Maybe eighth.
Snowboarding In The Fog
It was, and it wasn't what I'd expected at all. On the one hand Whistler is all that people love, and love to hate, with the "luxury ski resort experience." It's gentrified, the architecture is faux, the cobblestone streets are perfectly clean in every kind of weather, there's good Cuban rum at the liquor store, pizza, sushi, noodles have been coaxed in by the Olympics… Everything is… from somewhere else. It's not bad, it's just not terribly Canadian or authentic. Snowboarding during the week I was there was not that great. And not for a lack of trying! Alas, Whistler is a legendary big mountain but it's zip code is still very close to the ocean. And therein lies the crux. You can get AMAZING snow, shockingly deep, epically big "dump" of it. When I there however, it was all rain, and even fog. If someone handed me a free ticket to go back would I? Maybe. But for now, my snowboard is headed down other mountains.
The Top of Whistler Mountain
The two hour drive from Vancouver to Whistler passes by in no time with the fantastic views. The top of Whistler Mountain does not disappoint either! We were shocked that while the sun was shining and kids were riding their bikes at the bottom, there was a foot of snow and it was very cold at the top.
Snowboarding on Olympic Peaks
At the peak of Whistler, it's hard to not be distracted. Smooth ski runs gently guide me along ridge lines with massive snow covered mountains stretching out in every direction. Light powder crunches beneath my board, with adrenaline coursing through my veins as I drop into fresh bowls of powder. Take the Peak Chair, and follow the signs for a run to the Symphony Chair. Maybe there is a stairway to heaven, or maybe there's a ski run to heaven. A blog post I wrote about my experience: http://www.meander-the-world.com/whistlerblackcomb/
Whistler-Blackcomb receives lots of cred for its big mountain features but there remains plenty of terrain to be tried by every family member. The Whistler Snow School is unsurpassed in North America, whether mom and dad are looking to sharpen their turns together or the toddler is strapping into a snowboard for the very first time. Teen and ‘tween small groups satisfy them and us with plenty of instruction in the terrain parks and beyond, plus equal parts socializing. Non-skiers are welcome on the Whistler and Peak2Peak Gondolas. More than 25 on-mountain restaurants make rendezvousing a snap.