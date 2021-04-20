Whistler Blackcomb

Snowboarding In The Fog

It was, and it wasn't what I'd expected at all. On the one hand Whistler is all that people love, and love to hate, with the "luxury ski resort experience." It's gentrified, the architecture is faux, the cobblestone streets are perfectly clean in every kind of weather, there's good Cuban rum at the liquor store, pizza, sushi, noodles have been coaxed in by the Olympics… Everything is… from somewhere else. It's not bad, it's just not terribly Canadian or authentic. Snowboarding during the week I was there was not that great. And not for a lack of trying! Alas, Whistler is a legendary big mountain but it's zip code is still very close to the ocean. And therein lies the crux. You can get AMAZING snow, shockingly deep, epically big "dump" of it. When I there however, it was all rain, and even fog. If someone handed me a free ticket to go back would I? Maybe. But for now, my snowboard is headed down other mountains.