Purebread 1040 Millar Creek Rd, Whistler, BC V0N 1B1, Canada

Purebread: The Best Bakery in Whistler After your first bite of a morning glory or pecan-sticky bun, it will become very clear to you that Mark and Paul Lamming, the founders of Purebread, infuse love and care in to everything they bake. All items sold at the bakery are hand-made on a small scale with high-quality ingredients. Their recipes are imaginative, some of my favorites include the adult’s own cookie, a rosemary-flavored chocolate cookie and the buckwheat sour cherry pecan bread. In addition to their baking, Purebread brews exceptionally smooth pour-over coffee right to order.



Purebread started out selling their beautiful breads and treats at the Whistler Farmer’s Market and eventually opened up an always-bustling location at Function Junction, a quirky pit stop on the way up to Whistler. Fortunately Purebread has recently opened up a second location in the heart of Whistler Village, making it easier for locals and tourists alike to enjoy their fantastic baked goods.

