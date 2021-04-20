Where are you going?
Alta Lake

Alta Lake, Whistler, BC V0N, Canada
Website
Alta Lake. Whistler

There are a few ways to paddle Alta Lake—you can head to Wayside Park and rent a kayak or you can head to Lakeside Park and rent a canoe or a stand-up paddleboard. Either way, drifting around amid this scenery makes a memorable afternoon. Both parks have picnic tables, barbecue grills, and beaches—perfect for a day out in the sun. If you prefer a more intense and guided water experience, Whistler Eco Tours offers a variety of tours via paddleboard, kayak, or canoe, on both Alta and Green lakes.
By Alexa Harder , AFAR Local Expert

