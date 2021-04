Peak 2 Peak Gondola

The Peak2Peak Gondola ride takes you from Whistler Mountain's Roundhouse Lodge to Blackcomb Mountain's Rendevous Restaurant. It's the first lift of its kind to join two side by side mountains together. If you're wondering how high you are, the Peak2Peak holds the record for longest free span between ropeway towers and also the highest point above the ground for a gondola. It seems as though Whistler is trying to get me to conquer my fear of heights. In the past I've had to meet friends on Blackcomb Mountain when snowboarding Whistler Mountain or vice versa. I'm not a speed demon so it has taken me close to an hour and a half to get there. With the Peak2Peak gondola, you get there in a jiffy with less work on those legs and a spectacular view to boot. I definitely recommend riding the gondola even if you don't plan to ski or snowboard while on Whistler. If you can, try the one with a glass bottom! For more photos from the gondola and a guide to Whistler in the winter, check out a blog post that I wrote.