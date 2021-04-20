Peak 2 Peak Gondola
Peak 2 Peak GondolaThe Peak 2 Peak Gondola that connects Whistler and Blackcomb mountains was considered a glitzy and expensive PR move when it opened in 2007. Today the 1.9-mile span, the longest unsupported span in the world, ferries hikers, bikers, and of course, skiers and snowboarders to the slopes they seek. Best of all, the Peak 2 Peak provides access to alpine wilderness usually reserved exclusively for the athletically inclined. (This is the adventure I take my 83-year-old mother on in Whistler, and she is blown away, as is her 8-year-old grandson.) Flying through the air, 1,431 feet up with hardly a support tower in sight, is a thrill. The 11-minute ride soars above snow walls, wildflower meadows, Fitzsimmons Creek, and several trails down, around, and behind the Whistler peaks.
Literally Peak To Peak In Whistler, Canada
The Peak2Peak Gondola ride takes you from Whistler Mountain's Roundhouse Lodge to Blackcomb Mountain's Rendevous Restaurant. It's the first lift of its kind to join two side by side mountains together. If you're wondering how high you are, the Peak2Peak holds the record for longest free span between ropeway towers and also the highest point above the ground for a gondola. It seems as though Whistler is trying to get me to conquer my fear of heights. In the past I've had to meet friends on Blackcomb Mountain when snowboarding Whistler Mountain or vice versa. I'm not a speed demon so it has taken me close to an hour and a half to get there. With the Peak2Peak gondola, you get there in a jiffy with less work on those legs and a spectacular view to boot. I definitely recommend riding the gondola even if you don't plan to ski or snowboard while on Whistler. If you can, try the one with a glass bottom! For more photos from the gondola and a guide to Whistler in the winter, check out a blog post that I wrote.
Peak to Peak
When skiing in Whistler, make sure to check out the gondola that takes you from the peak of one mountain to the other. The ride is cozy, and the views are spectacular. A lift ticket costs around $90 and renting a snowboard and boots was $70. You can also find a nice lodge walking distance from the slopes for around $120 a night. A lot of them have fireplaces in the rooms, and some have nice outdoor jacuzzis.
Highest Gondola Ride In World
Whistler, British Columbia, Canada. Home of 2010 Winter Olympics. Peak 2 Peak gondola ride is highest gondola ride in world. Hang on tight!!!!!!
Heading Toward the Peak 2 Peak
The Peak 2 Peak Gondola is an awe-inspiring, can't miss activity that connects Whistler Mountain to Blackcomb Mountain by the longest uninterrupted span on earth (1.8 miles to be exact!).
Peak to Peak
The Peak to Peak gondola links Blackcomb and Whistler Mountains and treats riders to 360-degree views of the mountains and the serpentine creek, 1430 feet below, that cuts between the two. Not only does it provide a respite from the runs, it's also a chance to ride on a world record. The Peak to Peak is the world's longest unsupported span as well as the longest continuous lift system on the globe. But really, come for the views. A-MA-ZING! Even when it's snowing and blowing like the day I took this photo, it's a thrill!