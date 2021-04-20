Whistler Mountain Bike Park 4282 Mountain Square, Whistler, BC V0N 1B4, Canada

Photo by Mike Crane/Tourism Whistler More info Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm

Whistler Mountain Bike Park Whistler Blackcomb doesn’t do anything small, so it was no surprise that Whistler Bike Park quickly emerged as the global go-to, lift-access, downhill-biking destination. The park even has its own massive festival, Crankworx, a 10-day rock-hopping frenzy every August. Walking among the armored throngs rolling their studded-tired bikes toward the lifts, you could forget that it snows here at all. Any thoughts of summer being the off-season have vanished. You don’t have to be a millennial—though it helps—to get dirty here; there are more than enough green and blue runs to provide a serious rush for youngsters and boomers. Sign up for the park's outdoor clinics for critical insights into your technique.