Rue des Martyrs
9 Rue des Martyrs, 75009 Paris, France
Photo by Sarah Sergent
Rue des MartyrsThe friendly neighborhood of Rue des Martyrs is a favorite destination for buying edible souvenirs of Paris. To get started, head to No. 9, where the beautiful Chambre aux Confitures stocks endless jars of jam for your morning tartine as well as chutneys and caramel spreads and honey. Première Pression Provence bottles the sunny taste of Provence into excellent olive oils for the larder. The pastry shop Sébastien Gaudard has sweet treats for consumption now or later. Down the street at No. 30 is a honey shop, Famille Mary, which sells ultralocal honey produced by three apiaries around Paris. Order vacuum-sealed cheeses to be sent home from the extraordinary displays at Fromagerie Beillevaire. A walk along this street offers many culinary temptations—go discover some on your own.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 5 years ago
A room with a View
There is nothing like waking up in the morning or going to sleep or having a morning coffee or dinner with the view of the the Basilique du Sacre Coeur. I was lucky enough to stay in a beautiful apartment with that view in my recent visit to Paris. I love traveling and be like the locals, therefore, I highly recommend booking an apartment, instead of a hotel. PerfectlyParis is one of them.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 5 years ago
Perfectly Paris Apartment
There is nothing like staying in a real Parisian Apartment. Especially with a beautiful view like this For three days and three nights in a row, I woke up and fell asleep to these views from the kitchen's window and the Basilique du Sacré-Cœur views from the bedroom's windows. If I didn't have work to do or meetings to attend, I would have stayed all day at the apartment, watching the breathtaking views from the windows, or just staring outside. However, I set my camera for that, and took some pictures at different times of the day and night.