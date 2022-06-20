Rue des Martyrs

Perfectly Paris Apartment

There is nothing like staying in a real Parisian Apartment. Especially with a beautiful view like this For three days and three nights in a row, I woke up and fell asleep to these views from the kitchen's window and the Basilique du Sacré-Cœur views from the bedroom's windows. If I didn't have work to do or meetings to attend, I would have stayed all day at the apartment, watching the breathtaking views from the windows, or just staring outside. However, I set my camera for that, and took some pictures at different times of the day and night.