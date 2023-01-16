Sivan Askayo

AFAR Local Expert

Sivan Askayo is a New York–based freelance travel photographer and writer. Her work has been featured in Afar, Hemisphere, Marie Claire Italia, Resource Magazine, and other travel and lifestyle magazines in Israel and Europe. Sivan has been living in New York for the last 11 years now, and travels often to Tel Aviv. She has earned a Master degree in Advertising and Marketing and has been constantly involved with the ICP, International Center of Photography, both as a student and a teacher assistant. She photographs what she loves—kids, food, travel, street art—and as a city dweller, tends to capture the dynamics of the places she is in. Her work has been exhibited nationally and internationally and she has been involved with emerging artists groups both in New York and in Tel Aviv.

MORE RECENT ARTICLES
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Hotel Montefiore
January 16, 2023 09:09 PM
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Sivan Askayo
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Rue des Martyrs
June 20, 2022 11:28 AM
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Du Pain et des Idées
June 20, 2022 11:27 AM
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Castelo dos Mouros
April 20, 2021 04:00 PM
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Sivan Askayo
Safed is a city in the Northern District of Israel. Located at an elevation of 900 metres (2,953 ft), Safed is the highest city in the Galilee and of Israel.Due to its high elevation, Safed experiences warm summers and cold, often snowy, winters. Since the sixteenth century, Safed has been considered one of Judaism's Four Holy Cities, along with Jerusalem, Hebron and Tiberias; since that time, the city has remained a center of Kabbalah, also known as Jewish mysticism.The picture shows the courtyard of an art gallery in Safed colorful lanes. Photo by Itamar Grinberg.
Safed
April 20, 2021 03:50 PM
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Sivan Askayo
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Brown TLV Urban Hotel
April 20, 2021 03:50 PM
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Western Wall, Jerusalem
April 20, 2021 03:50 PM
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Basilica di San Petronio
April 20, 2021 03:41 PM
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Florence, Cathedral Santa Maria del Fiori, Italy
Duomo di Santa Maria del Fiore
April 20, 2021 03:41 PM
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Hackesche Höfe
April 20, 2021 03:37 PM
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Tous jewelry, Rua Garrett 50
April 20, 2021 03:36 PM
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Umberto the Ist Gallery
April 20, 2021 03:35 PM
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Gambrinus
April 20, 2021 03:35 PM
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Eat With
April 20, 2021 03:35 PM
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Giuseppe e Marco Ferrigno Srl
April 20, 2021 03:35 PM
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Colette
April 20, 2021 03:34 PM
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Café Majestic
April 20, 2021 03:34 PM
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Casa da Musica
April 20, 2021 03:34 PM
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Hotel Fontecruz Lisboa
April 20, 2021 03:33 PM
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Hotel Costes
April 20, 2021 03:32 PM
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Ladurée Paris Bonaparte
April 20, 2021 03:32 PM
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Delicatessen 79/81 (דליקטסן)
April 20, 2021 03:30 PM
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The Big Synagogue
April 20, 2021 03:30 PM
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Cafe Puaa
April 20, 2021 03:30 PM
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Sivan Askayo
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Cafe Martinho da Arcada
April 20, 2021 03:28 PM
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Sivan Askayo