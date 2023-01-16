Sivan Askayo is a New York–based freelance travel photographer and writer. Her work has been featured in Afar, Hemisphere, Marie Claire Italia, Resource Magazine, and other travel and lifestyle magazines in Israel and Europe. Sivan has been living in New York for the last 11 years now, and travels often to Tel Aviv. She has earned a Master degree in Advertising and Marketing and has been constantly involved with the ICP, International Center of Photography, both as a student and a teacher assistant. She photographs what she loves—kids, food, travel, street art—and as a city dweller, tends to capture the dynamics of the places she is in. Her work has been exhibited nationally and internationally and she has been involved with emerging artists groups both in New York and in Tel Aviv.