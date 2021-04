Arriving to Queenstown through Crown Range Road was quite amazing; I lost count on how many stops we’ve done to see Queenstown down there with Lake Wakatipu. Queenstown is located in New Zealand South Island, surrounded by awesome mountains and on the shore of crystal clear Lake Wakatipu. In winter time, you can ski, summer time you can lay down on the beach; but there are so many activities in Queenstown: sky diving, canyon swinging, jet boating, river rafting and many more. Sit in the beach and enjoy the view that you have from The Remarkables, a mountain range and ski field in Otago. Go there at the end of the day; in the street sidewalk you might see someone doing a comedy number or maybe someone is playing some music. At the end of the day, it gets chilly, but wear a jacket and enjoy the beautiful sunset, it’s peaceful, surrounded by mountains and by a beautiful lake.