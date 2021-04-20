Queenstown
Queenstown, New Zealand
Find Your Sense of Adventure in QueenstownIf you visit one place in the South Island of New Zealand, let it be Queenstown. One of the most popular tourist destinations in New Zealand, and for good reason, Queenstown couldn't be in a better location. Surrounded by sweeping mountains alongside a gorgeous blue lake, Queenstown looks like a postcard from every angle. In addition to being picture perfect, Queenstown is also the adventure capital of New Zealand. If you want to try something daring in New Zealand, do it here. Whether you're jumping off bridges or falling out of planes or jet-boating through gorges, there's no shortage of adrenalin sports in Queenstown.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
A Remarkable Sunset
Queenstown can often be a bit too busy for me (in comparison to Wanaka and other favorites), but it's understandable why it has so much foot traffic since it's the epicenter for adventure activities on the South Island of New Zealand. To find a bit of quiet, I head down on the lake. These mountains you see in the photo are called the Remarkables and I don't think there's a more perfectly named mountain range in the world. After your big day of hiking, biking, frisbee golfing, jet boating, bungee jumping or sky diving- I'd encourage you to head down to the waterfront during that golden hour before sunset. Walk out along the boardwalk and watch the colors change on those mountains and be swept away. If it's a warm night, jump on in the water with the locals for a bit of a swim.
almost 7 years ago
Calling All Adrenaline Junkies
The lake and mountain landscape make Queenstown suited to all kinds of adventure. There’s skiing in the winter and activities such as bungee jumping, skydiving, canyon swinging, jet boating, horse trekking, and river rafting all year round. If hardcore adventure isn't your thing, there are plenty of mellow options available. Experience one of the many walking & hiking trails and sightseeing tours, or indulge yourself with spa treatments, boutique shopping and excellent food and wine. See more of the South Pacific with the Air New Zealand Explorer Pass.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Sunset on a beach in Queenstown, NZ
Arriving to Queenstown through Crown Range Road was quite amazing; I lost count on how many stops we’ve done to see Queenstown down there with Lake Wakatipu. Queenstown is located in New Zealand South Island, surrounded by awesome mountains and on the shore of crystal clear Lake Wakatipu. In winter time, you can ski, summer time you can lay down on the beach; but there are so many activities in Queenstown: sky diving, canyon swinging, jet boating, river rafting and many more. Sit in the beach and enjoy the view that you have from The Remarkables, a mountain range and ski field in Otago. Go there at the end of the day; in the street sidewalk you might see someone doing a comedy number or maybe someone is playing some music. At the end of the day, it gets chilly, but wear a jacket and enjoy the beautiful sunset, it’s peaceful, surrounded by mountains and by a beautiful lake.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Skiing After Dark
Once considered a novelty, night skiing is now ever popular at such resorts as Coronet Peak near Queenstown in the South Island. Lit by floodlights, you can board or ski on Friday and Saturday nights from sunset until 9 p.m. and watch the lights twinkle across town below. Coronet Peak's bars and restaurants stay open late, and some offer live entertainment. You can also night ski at New Zealand's premier cross-country ski area, Snow Farm. Just about 20 miles from Wanaka, Snow Farm features its “Full Moon Fondue” experience, during which guests cross-country ski or snowshoe with a guide and then head to the bar for fondue.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Post-piste
Whether you're after a mulled wine at the bar or a soak in a tub, the après-ski culture in New Zealand is alive and growing. Every major ski area has a café and bar, and dancing to the beats of live DJs is a local requirement. If you’re winding down on the deck, don’t be surprised if a nosy kea (the world’s only alpine parrot) walks up and starts pecking at you. If post-slope pampering is at the top of your list, start at your resort. Queenstown offers many spas where you can soak with a view or revive your ski muscles with an athletic massage.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Pipes and Parks
New Zealand is a snowboarder’s paradise; dedicated terrain parks and wild natural features can be found all over the country. A frequent winner of best terrain park, the Remarkables ski are outside Queenstown is well known for the Stash, a terrain park inspired by the contours of the mountain that was built by Burton team riders. Free-riders will love Coronet Peak, which offers New Zealand's longest hours of operation. Treble Cone near Wanaka is the largest ski field in the South Island renowned for its great powder, natural Super Pipe, and quality snow banks. But if you’re really serious, opt for Cardrona resort, where the Parks Snowboard Squad coaches athletes and builds extreme skills.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 6 years ago
Fly fly away
If you want to truly appreciate the beauty that is Queenstown, there's no better way to do it than from the air. Time is money as they say, so why not opt for the 20min helicopter flight which takes in the Remarkables mountain range and will actually drop you off in the snow! Take your camera and a couple of memory cards because as well as the glacial Lake Whakatipu and Jacks Point, you'll get spectacular views of Queenstown and the small historic town of Arrowtown. Simply wow.
almost 7 years ago
morning mist near Queenstown
morning mist near Queenstown, New Zealand, South Island
almost 7 years ago
Nevis Bungee
If you are looking for a good adrenaline rush, head to Queenstown, New Zealand on the South Island. There are plenty of adventures to be had in the 'Adventure Capital of the World', but I chose the highest bungee jump available in New Zealand. AJ Hackett drives you from Queenstown out to a 'pod' that is hung from cables over a gorge. The drive is beautiful and a bit scary as they make a crazy ascent in the final 100 meters. Once onsite, they ferry you out to the pod where you leap from a small ledge 134 Meters (about 440 ft.) toward the bottom of the gorge. It is a great rush and shouldn't be missed.
over 5 years ago
Lake Wakatipu
January 204 strolling on a summer night in Queenstown