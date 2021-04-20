Fly fly away

If you want to truly appreciate the beauty that is Queenstown, there's no better way to do it than from the air. Time is money as they say, so why not opt for the 20min helicopter flight which takes in the Remarkables mountain range and will actually drop you off in the snow! Take your camera and a couple of memory cards because as well as the glacial Lake Whakatipu and Jacks Point, you'll get spectacular views of Queenstown and the small historic town of Arrowtown. Simply wow.