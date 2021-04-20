Fête de la Musique in Paris

When I was living in Paris, one of my favorite nights of the year was the Fête de la Musique, held on June 21 every year. It's a (free!) 24-hour party all over the city to celebrate the world of music. There's a concert for every type of music out there-from orchestra concerts in centuries-old churches to famous pop star performances in parks. If you're a musician yourself, stake out an empty corner and start jamming. Or just roam the streets of the Marais and find impromptu DJ-parties above gelaterias like I did one year. Drinking in the streets in Paris isn't that serious, and this night is no exception- so bring your bottles of vin and start dancing the night away. (Bonus: the metro runs free all night!)