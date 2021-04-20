Pozzetto
39 Rue du Roi de Sicile, 75004 Paris, France
| +33 1 42 77 08 64
Sun, Thur 12pm - 11pm
Mon - Wed 12pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 12pm - 12am
Best Italian Scoops in ParisMost visitors venture to the Marais for two things: falafel and shopping. I go for the gelato.
Unlike the majority of Italian ice cream shops who brandish their mountainous flavors in the windows to entice passersby, Pozzetto (Italian owned and run) stores their ice cream in wells which allows for precise temperature and texture control. The menu never exceeds 12 flavors (all-natural, prepared daily) which means you're guaranteed the highest quality scoops possible.
If, like me, you enjoy an espresso with your dessert, head inside their shop - they have some of the finest brews in town.
