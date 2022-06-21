Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Marin d'Eau Douce

37 Quai de la Seine
Website
| +33 9 70 71 40 60
Marin d’Eau Douce Paris France

More info

Sun - Sat 9:30am - 10pm

Marin d’Eau Douce

The boat basin Bassin de la Villette is berth to Marin d’Eau Douce, a service that rents out easy-to-steer electric boats by the hour. Captaining your own boat is an unforgettable way to see Paris and beyond. Cruise through the industrial countryside, watch graffiti artists working on city-sponsored projects, pass shipping barges, bob alongside the swans, and putter past the city limits on your self-guided visit. The trips are perfect for couples, families with young kids, or small groups of friends. (The youngest sailors will love the mini-boat rides available for 10-minute spins around the basin.)
By Sylvia Sabes-Dublanc , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

Podcast: Let’s Scale Back That Revenge Travel, Shall We?
Podcast: Let’s Scale Back That Revenge Travel, Shall We?
The Best Cities in the United States in 2022
The Best Cities in the United States in 2022
The Best Ways to Explore the Smallest National Parks in the U.S.
The Best Ways to Explore the Smallest National Parks in the U.S.
The Addictive Cheap Flights Newsletter You Need to Subscribe to Right Now
The Addictive Cheap Flights Newsletter You Need to Subscribe to Right Now