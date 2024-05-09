This Mediterranean Country Is the Latest to Launch a Digital Nomad Visa

If your idea of a work-life balance involves touring world-famous ruins and monuments between Zoom calls and spending the weekend exploring landscapes ranging from olive groves to wind-shaped volcanic mountains, you’re in luck: Türkiye just announced a new digital nomad visa program.

The program is open to nationals of 36 select countries, including the United States, Canada, and most of Europe, who work remotely and are between the ages of 21 and 55, according to the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry.

To qualify, you’ll need a monthly income of at least $3,000, the equivalent of an annual income of $36,000. That salary needs to come from a company based outside of Türkiye or from self-employment. You’ll also need a university degree and a passport that will remain valid for at least six months after your arrival in Türkiye.

After submitting all the necessary information via the online portal, eligible candidates will be assigned a digital nomad identification certificate. That certificate, supporting documents, and a photo for the visa need to be brought to a Turkish visa center or consulate, where staff will issue the visa.

Once approved, remote workers can live and work in Türkiye for up to one year (though there is also the possibility of renewal). Türkiye’s digital nomad landing page provides a handful of resources for remote workers on how to get started in several of its major cities, including Istanbul, the largest city in the country (and one of few worldwide that spans two continents), as well as Izmir and Bodrum, two coastal retreats popular with expats.

When you’re not on the clock, you’ll have ample culture, cuisine, nature, and nightlife to explore in Türkiye, including in the country’s largest city, Istanbul. Photo by Mert Kahveci/Unsplash

Remote-work visa programs have risen in popularity in recent years; Türkiye is just the most recent to join the fray. Croatia, Greece, Mauritius, Barbados, Iceland, and Dominica also offer programs for highly skilled noncitizens to apply to live there, provided they are employed abroad and meet other criteria. Canada has announced plans for a digital nomad visa program, and, in April, Italy announced a remote-worker visa that allows people with an annual income of at least $30,000, proof of accommodation for the terms of the visa, and proof of health insurance to apply. Japan, too, recently got in on the digital nomad trend with a visa program of its own.

For those countries, attracting untethered workers is often seen as an economic benefit; the workers aren’t taking a job from citizens but are spending their funds locally. For digital nomads, the visas provide increased flexibility, allowing them to stay in a country longer than a tourist visa would.

The move is Türkiye’s latest attempt to make it easier for foreigners to visit—and stay in—the country. At the start of this year, Türkiye dropped its visa requirement for U.S. travelers. Without a visa, American travelers can spend up to 90 days within the country. Perhaps the country’s welcoming policies towards international arrivals is why Istanbul is the world’s most visited city. Regardless of how long you stay in Türkiye, whether for a short getaway or temporarily relocating there, these are the essential places to visit in the country, according to an Istanbul-based writer.