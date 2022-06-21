Where are you going?
Marché d'Aligre

Place d'Aligre
Marché d'Aligre Paris France

More info

Sun 9am - 1:30pm
Tue - Sat 9am - 1pm
Tue - Fri 4pm - 7:30pm
Sat 3:30pm - 7:30pm

Marché d'Aligre

Marché d'Aligre is a very special place: Commerces de bouche (mouth businesses!) line up to sell their goods, an orchestra of voices calls out daily specials, and cheesemongers offer free samples. The market's selection changes with the seasons. In summer, apricots from the Roussillon, figs from Toulouse, and bouquets of herbs from Provence spill from cases and perfume the air. As fall arrives, the butcher will display fresh game from the hunt, and there's usually at least one stand where someone is shucking fresh oysters. After your visit here, your appetite will surely be piqued; happily the neighborhood is rich in restaurants that base their menus on what's fresh at the market.
By Sylvia Sabes-Dublanc , AFAR Local Expert

