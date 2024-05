Jessica Zucker is a Los Angeles-based psychologist specializing in reproductive health and the author of the award-winning book I Had a Miscarriage: A Memoir, a Movement. Jessica’s writing has appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Guardian, New York Magazine, and Vogue, among others. Her next book, Normalize It: Upending the Silence, Stigma, and Shame that Shape Women’s Lives, is due out in Spring 2025.