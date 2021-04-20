Musée d’Orsay

The best museum in Paris other than the Louvre

The museum is a converted train station with things like the large clock at the front of the building still there and working. The architecture of the building is terrific in itself with beautiful arches and marble works. The main hallway, running from front to back, is lined with some fantastic statues. I especially enjoy the statues made with multiple materials as it makes them even more lifelike. On one of the statues the cloak is one colorful material while the bust is more the traditional marble. The side rooms contain a variety of paintings and sculptures making for a very enjoyable experience. The museum even has a cafe on one of the upper floors that overlooks the Seine which is a delightful place to take a break from the sights of the museum. The museum can easily be seen in one visit including the statues in the outside court yard area. I have been many times over the years as there are pieces that I particularly enjoy and there are usually new exhibits to see as well.