The Musée d'Orsay is one of my favorite museums in the world. It is a converted railway station which was designed by Victor Laloux at the turn of the century. It closed in the late 1930's and was turned into this glorious museum in 1986. It was almost demolished in the 1970's but thankfully the public said no. And today we have one of the most beautifully arranged art collections from the years of 1848 to 1914. There are sculptures, paintings, glass works, furniture, doors, ceilings, all types of art in its various forms. I really love the Art Nouveau which is featured in the middle level of the museum. The ground level houses works from 1848 to late 1800's and the top floor is my favorite, the Impressionist and Neo-Impressionist art. Every time I visit Paris I have to spend a day here. I may have seen the same paintings but the entire structure, the neighborhood, and the art just never disappoint. Some of the highlights are: Gates of Hell by Rodin, which include in the gate the Thinker and The Kiss. The Impressionist section on the top floor, all of it! Monet, Manet, Gauguin, Cézane, Van Gogh, Degas, The Art Nouveau at the mid-level which has rooms with lovely furniture and stained glass. Edgar Degas' "Young Dancer of Fourteen" sculpture. They have a great shop, as well, that provides some nice little souvenirs that won't break the bank or add weight to your luggage. d'Orsay is a classic!