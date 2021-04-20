Moxy NYC Downtown
26 Ann St, New York, NY 10038, USA
Moxy NYC DowntownWhy we love it: A playful stay that brings fun and affordability to FiDi
The Highlights:
- Smartly designed rooms with whimsical details
- A hip hangout with arcade games and small plates
- A 24/7 gym with a boxing bag and a surfboard balance station
The Review:
Adding to the nearly 40 Moxy properties worldwide, the Moxy NYC Downtown opened in 2018 in the Financial District, within walking distance of Wall Street, the 9/11 Memorial, and the Brooklyn Bridge. Here, the 298 rooms feature smart, space-saving layouts by design firm Stonehill Taylor, complete with clothes hooks, hanging chairs, fold-down desks, and bespoke leather beds with luggage storage. Other playful details include custom-designed denim bathrobes, eye-catching murals, neon room numbers, and vintage phones on the nightstands that guests can use to dial up bedtime stories.
The hotel’s fun factor is only heightened at Recreation, a 5,000-square-foot restaurant-meets-coworking-space from restaurateur Jon Neidich. Designed to feel like a retro house party, the hangout pairs Skee-Ball and arcade classics with artisanal cocktails and small plates by chef Akhtar Nawab. When you need to get moving, hit the state-of-the-art-fitness center or play a game of pickup on the basketball court, which doubles as an event space for some of New York’s coolest parties.