Merci

Marie-France Cohen, owner of the very posh children’s fashion store Bonpoint, galvanized local designers to create unique designs for her Merci charity concept shop to raise funds for education and sustainability projects in Madagascar. In a fantastic thank you to the universe, it is now one of the chicest housewares and fashion addresses in the city, with 3 restaurants, a used book shop and 3 floors of shopping for him, her and home.