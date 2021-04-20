Lin Heung Tea House
162 Wellington St, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong
+852 2544 4556
Sun - Sat 6am - 10pm
Dim Sum DelightThe Lin Heung Tea House on Wellington Street has remained authentic in terms of both décor and recipes since opening in 1920. As the name “dim sum” implies, a table full of food shared in good company will “touch the heart.” This Cantonese specialty is served in bite-sized pieces so you can try many dishes in one sitting, including piping-hot bamboo steamers full of “har gow” shrimp dumplings, "siu mai" pork dumplings, and even chicken’s feet. The speedy patron turnover here means you’ll need to rinse your own utensils at table table with the hot water that's provided, but that's just part of the whole memorable experience of dining at this Hong Kong institution.
almost 7 years ago
Bridal Sweet
Seeking a Cantonese pastry with an attractive almond-scented brown crust and a heart of golden lotus seed paste. Melty kisses with a post-doctorate degree in pork lard shortening a must.
The courtship begins in front of Lin Heung's pastry case filled with freshly-baked biscuits of all flavors. Single almond flakes atop of each give you the eye, but their fragrant pheromones have already driven you dizzy with desire. It's like eatHarmony.com - there's coconut, winter-melon, sesame, green tea, red bean - but you get down on bended knee, point to the original and exclaim, "She's the one!"
You say, "I dough" and just like that, you're married to the gob. It's lotus seed mash candied with rock sugar, deftly whipped so it semi-flows into your mouth and tangos with your tongue. The discovery of the coyly encased salted duck egg yolk happens in the middle of this reverie, but that doesn't mean the honeymoon is over - you vow to love your 老妻饼 ("wife biscuit") in sweetness and savory. The crust lustily falls to your masticatory embrace and undresses flake by flake, the torrid affair leaving lipstick traces all over the general vicinity of your mouth.
Bogey and Bacall, Tracy and Hepburn, Burton and Taylor. You and the Lin Heung wife biscuit.
Go on and be a Mormon about it - bag as many as you want. Wife biscuits don't come any better than from one of Hong Kong's oldest dim sum teahouses, and pledge undying love to every splendored one of them, from here to eternity.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Gimme Some Dim Sum
As the name “dim sum” implies, a table full of food shared in good company will “touch the heart.” This Cantonese specialty is served in bite-sized pieces so you can taste a multitude of dishes in one sitting, including piping-hot bamboo steamers full of “har gow” shrimp dumplings, lotus paste sesame balls, and even chicken’s feet. The Lin Heung Tea House on Wellington Street has remained authentic in terms of both décor and recipes since opening in 1920. Its speedy patron turnover means you’ll need to rinse your own utensils at your table. In Wanchai, Fook Lam Moon’s main branch is popular among the city’s elite, while over in Mongkok is Tim Ho Wan, which might just serve the city’s best barbecue pork buns, with a Michelin star to boot.
about 6 years ago
My Highlights of Hong Kong
After just returning from an amazing holiday in Hong Kong I would highly recommend it (especially for first time visitors). For budding photographers and those who like a good view, check out the panorama view from Victoria Peak. You will be about to capture the famous skyline, mountains, sky scrapers and all the hustle bustle of the city. For local cuisine, I found myself becoming a regular at the Lin Heung Tea House. Here I tried out tasty cuisines, local delicacies and a variety of Asian style tea.
I am a fan of the ocean and boats, so it was a pleasure to jump aboard the cross-harbour ferry. I got to see different vessels, meet some experts in this field and once again see the skyline, only this time during the day. The Hong Kong Museum of History was a place I devoted half a day to. It was a major learning experience.
With all my sightseeing and walking, I decided to visit a tantra massage spa. One of the more popular services offered was a tanta massage. I had an hour long session and came out feeling energized, relaxed and with all my muscles eager to continue my journey. I would recommend a visit.
