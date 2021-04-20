Lin Heung Tea House

Bridal Sweet

Seeking a Cantonese pastry with an attractive almond-scented brown crust and a heart of golden lotus seed paste. Melty kisses with a post-doctorate degree in pork lard shortening a must.



The courtship begins in front of Lin Heung's pastry case filled with freshly-baked biscuits of all flavors. Single almond flakes atop of each give you the eye, but their fragrant pheromones have already driven you dizzy with desire. It's like eatHarmony.com - there's coconut, winter-melon, sesame, green tea, red bean - but you get down on bended knee, point to the original and exclaim, "She's the one!"



You say, "I dough" and just like that, you're married to the gob. It's lotus seed mash candied with rock sugar, deftly whipped so it semi-flows into your mouth and tangos with your tongue. The discovery of the coyly encased salted duck egg yolk happens in the middle of this reverie, but that doesn't mean the honeymoon is over - you vow to love your 老妻饼 ("wife biscuit") in sweetness and savory. The crust lustily falls to your masticatory embrace and undresses flake by flake, the torrid affair leaving lipstick traces all over the general vicinity of your mouth.



Bogey and Bacall, Tracy and Hepburn, Burton and Taylor. You and the Lin Heung wife biscuit.



Go on and be a Mormon about it - bag as many as you want. Wife biscuits don't come any better than from one of Hong Kong's oldest dim sum teahouses, and pledge undying love to every splendored one of them, from here to eternity.