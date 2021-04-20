Unusual Commute

Hong Kong has a most efficient public transport system, which, aside from the common busses and taxis, also includes the underground MTR system, mini busses, trams, overground trains, and the much-loved Star Ferry that takes you across the Victoria Harbour at the cheapest rate. If you find yourself with that rare spare hour, hop on a tram (affectionately known as the “ding ding”) for an impromptu tour of the city. For an even more unusual commute, the Mid-Levels escalators is the longest covered outdoor escalator system in the world. It will take you from Central through Soho and finally the Mid Levels, where there are shops and restaurants to try out at each stop. Opt for this for a new experience — and to save on cab fare, too.