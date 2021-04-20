Star Ferry
Hong Kong Island, Hong Kong
Star FerryJoin throngs of locals on the five-minute ferry ride across Victoria Harbour between the Tsim Sha Tsui cruise pier in Kowloon, on the mainland side, and the Central Pier on Hong Kong Island (a slightly longer ride goes to Wan Chai on Hong Kong Island). This is not just any ferry: The historic green and white Star Ferries have been moving the masses back and forth for decades, with the origins of the company going back to 1880 with the service of a single steamboat, the Morning Star. Today, the classic wooden boats make the trip many times daily, and a ride provides a great view of the city's famous skyline and a whiff of nostalgia to boot.
almost 7 years ago
"Octopus" Commute
One of the first things you must do upon arrival is to purchase an Octopus card, which you can continue to top up throughout your trip. This tap-and-go card will allow you to use all of Hong Kong’s modes of transportation and even lets you pay for your shopping at supermarkets and convenience stores. Hong Kong is renowned for its efficient public transport system, which, aside from the common buses (double- and single-decked) and taxis, also includes the underground MTR system, mini buses, trams, overground trains, and the much-loved Star Ferry that takes you across the Victoria Harbour at the cheapest rate. You’ll notice taxis in red, green, and blue, which indicate service to Hong Kong and Kowloon, New Territories, and Lantau Island.
almost 7 years ago
Unusual Commute
almost 7 years ago
take a ride!
Not just for tourists, the Star Ferry in Hong Kong takes you from the city to Kowloon in just a few minutes and is reasonably priced. When in Hong Kong don't miss the escalators to the mid-levels or the tram to Victoria Peak. Be sure to visit the incense infused Man Mo temple and from there stroll through the Cat Street bazaar to round out your day. Transportation all over the city is easy with a well marked subway.
almost 7 years ago
All of the lights
Seeing the amazing light show of the building around the water's edge in Hong Kong from the Star Ferry
almost 7 years ago
Hong Kong Harbor at Night
There's multiple companies that do the boat tours. Gorgeous sunsets, Symphony of Lights (a nightly light show)... worth doing once.
almost 7 years ago
Star Ferry Hong Kong
I never tire of traveling across Hong Kong Harbor on the Star Ferry. I first took a Star Ferry trip in 1975 and they have not changed much since then. Great views of Hong Kong Island and Victoria Peak plus you get the fascinating look at the harbor traffic and the myriad of ocean going vessels.
almost 7 years ago
Star Ferry
riding the iconic star ferry is hands down the best way to cross victoria harbour. the fare is amazingly cheap and only takes a few minutes to get to/from tsim sha tsui and central. this is definitely a must try when in hong kong.
almost 7 years ago
Hues of Color through the Grey
A smoggy day in Hong Kong is often par for the course, but this was a remarkable moment caught coasting across the bay from Kowloon to Hong Kong on the trusty old Star Ferry.
almost 5 years ago
Star Ferry Ride
almost 5 years ago
Star Ferry
