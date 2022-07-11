Duddell's
Level 3 Shanghai Tang Mansion, 1 Duddell St, Central, Hong Kong
| +852 2525 9191
Sun 12pm - 11pm
Mon - Thur 12pm - 12am
Fri, Sat 12pm - 1am
Duddell’sTwo Michelin stars give this restaurant culinary clout, and the elegant, magazine-worthy decor add style on top. With eye-catching art on the walls and talks, screenings, and exhibits of international contemporary art held frequently, the two-story restaurant feels like an art collector’s private home. Both breathtaking and welcoming, Duddell’s is a place to savor traditional Cantonese cuisine like braised whole South African abalone, or crispy Iberico pork with fried rice, or a double boiled fish and pork soup. Not surprisingly in this atmosphere, the food is plated beautifully. Even if you aren't the type to take pictures in restaurants, you may rethink that while dining at Duddell's.
