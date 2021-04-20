Big Buddha and Po Lin Monastery
Ngong Ping Rd, Lantau Island, Hong Kong
Photo courtesy of Hong Kong Tourism Board
Big Buddha and Po Lin MonasteryThe colorful Po Lin Monastery was built more than a century ago in the secluded mountains of Lantau Island. In 1993, the 112-foot-high bronze Tian Tan Buddha, also known as the Big Buddha, was erected to face the monastery and north toward the Chinese people of the mainland. Since then, Po Lin has been on the tourism map. Seated on a lotus flower and with a raised hand delivering a blessing to visitors, the Buddha welcomes visitors to climb the 268-step base to share some expansive mountain and sea views. Have a walk through the grounds of the monastery, which include the new Grand Hall of Ten Thousand Buddhas and a popular vegetarian restaurant. Though you can take a bus, train, or taxi, the 3.5-mile Ngong Ping cable car is a thrilling way to get there.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 5 years ago
Big Buddha and Po Lin Monastery
The Po Lin Monastery was built more than a century ago in the secluded mountains of Lantau Island. In 1993, the 34-meter-high (112-foot-high) bronze Tian Tan Buddha, also known as the Big Buddha, was erected to face the monastery—which successfully put the monastery on the tourist map. Climb the 268 steps at the statue's base for expansive mountain and sea views, and walk through the grounds of the monastery, including the new Grand Hall of Ten Thousand Buddhas. Though you can take a bus or taxi, the Ngong Ping cable car is a thrilling way to get there.
almost 7 years ago
Big Buddha
I'm sure you've seen many pictures of this famous big buddha in Hong Kong. This picture is particularly special to me as I took this trip with my whole family, extended aunts, uncles and all, gathering from all parts of the globe. My mom told me stories of how they would come to this island for family vacations when she was a little girl. There were cows, owned by farmers, which has since then been abandoned, and still live and roam the town now! Although I always feel like a tourist when I'm in Hong Kong, it will always mean more to me than a backpacker's destination.
almost 7 years ago
Climbing the Big Buddha - Getting there is half the fun!
In a bid to escape the hustle and bustle of vibrant Hong Kong for a few hours, I found myself dangling hundreds of feet above the South China Sea encased, safely I hoped, in a special Crystal Cabin Ngong Ping Cable Car. I was headed toward Lantau Island and the spectacular 112 foot tall Tian Tan Buddha - also known as the Big Buddha. Once on land, I made my way to the Po Lin Monastary where I joined the throng of people climbing some 200 steps to the base of the Buddha. Reaching the base I paused, looking up with awe at the serene visage shrouded in mist before stepping inside this glorious monument to the past - and the present.
almost 7 years ago
Cable Cars to and from the Big Buddha
Go to Lantau Island via bus or taxi to visit the local villages such as Tai O, a fishing village which is full of character and surrounded by lush countryside. Make sure to see the dolphins and then head over to Ngong Ping, where you'll find the famous Big Buddha statue. The Big Buddha was built in 1993 and is the world's largest seated outdoor bronze Buddha. Grab lunch at Po Lin Monastery with a simple but delicious vegetarian meal while taking in the sights. Hop on the glass bottom cable cars towards the Big Buddha back to Tung Chung, it’s an awesome ride, then take the train from Tung Chung back to town.
almost 7 years ago
The Big Buddha
The Big Buddha was built in 1993 and is the world's largest seated outdoor bronze Buddha. Grab lunch at Po Lin Monastery with a simple but delicious vegetarian meal while taking in the sights...