Big Buddha and Po Lin Monastery

I'm sure you've seen many pictures of this famous big buddha in Hong Kong . This picture is particularly special to me as I took this trip with my whole family, extended aunts, uncles and all, gathering from all parts of the globe. My mom told me stories of how they would come to this island for family vacations when she was a little girl. There were cows, owned by farmers, which has since then been abandoned, and still live and roam the town now! Although I always feel like a tourist when I'm in Hong Kong , it will always mean more to me than a backpacker's destination.