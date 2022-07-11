Where are you going?
Dr. Fern's Gin Parlour

Shop B31A, First Basement Floor, Landmark Atrium, 15 Queen’s Road, Central, Hong Kong
| +852 2111 9449
Dr. Fern's Gin Parlour Hong Kong Hong Kong

Sun - Sat 2pm - 1am

Dr. Fern's Gin Parlour

The entrance to this establishment, otherwise unmarked, reads "Consulting Room." The staff wears white medical coats, and the boss, Dr. Fern, is apparently an expert in botanical cures who prescribes gin to customers, er, patients, for all "stress-related ailments." Dr. Fern’s Gin Parlour is a theme bar, but a cozy one, with comfortable old-fashioned chairs and fern-patterned wallpaper. Choose from 250 kinds of gin (who knew there were so many?) and a huge selection of G&Ts served in tall, narrow glasses with long blocks of ice. WIth options like a Williams Great British Extra Dry Gin and tonic garnished with ginger cube, grated lemon, and lemon twist, and a Opihr Oriental Spiced Gin and tonic with a clove- and cardamom-studded orange slice, it’ll be hard to leave the place without trying a few different concoctions. Gin martinis are a big part of the medicinal offerings as well.
By Heidi Sarna , AFAR Local Expert
