Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong

Culinary Options Abound

There’s no need to venture out for a meal while staying at the Mandarin Oriental–the hotel is home to 10 well-established, and well-loved, dining and drinking establishments. Breakfast options abound from a buffet overlooking the hotel lobby at the Clipper Lounge to the a la carte menu at Café Causette, where you can find anything from freshly baked danishes to omelettes, and more. Next door to Café Causette, The Mandarin Cake Shop is perfect for a casual afternoon break of coffee, cakes, and yes, they have cronuts! Michelin starred Mandarin Bar + Grill features one-of-a-kind European fare. Dishes are served in completely unexpected ways—organic, fresh, and surprising are just a few words to describe a meal here. The Chinnery, formerly a gentleman’s club, is frequented by regulars who visit for for its mouth-watering curries and over 120 kinds of whiskies. Similarly The Captain’s Bar, a mainstay of over 50 years, provides jazz entertainment nightly. Is the night young? Head to the M Bar for cocktails—the Hong Kong Legend is a favorite. Chat and sip while admiring the glitzy Hong Kong skyline. Finally, it may occupy the smallest space (in the hotel’s kitchen, no less), but a meal at The Krug Room is an experience to be had. Designed to resemble a train car, you will be in for a ride with modern, progressive dishes. However, there’s a catch—there’s no menu. Executive Chef Uwe Opocensky creates dishes based on seasonal ingredients, paired with Krug champagne.