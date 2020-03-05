Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong
5 Connaught Road, Central, Hong Kong
| +852 2522 0111
Photo courtesy of Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong
Mandarin Oriental, Hong KongDespite being just a 40-minute drive away from the airport, the Mandarin Oriental is located in the heart of Hong Kong’s Central district, surrounded by major business hubs, the thriving art scene, and cultural sites.
Inside the 432 rooms and 67 suites, the decor nods at the hotel's Chinese heritage, and there's high-speed Internet and an interactive entertainment system. A SMART lighting system and pillow menu make sure you have a restful night’s sleep, and butler services are on hand as well. For an ultimate indulgence, the stunning 3,843-square-meter presidential Mandarin Suite provides a stay that you will never forget.
You'll have to spend quite of time in Hong Kong to work your way through the hotel’s many gastronomic offerings: 10 on-site restaurants, including three with Michelin star accolades, will satisfy every craving. Meanwhile, the award-wining spa specializes in traditional Chinese medicine therapy to ease post-travel muscles. A 24-hour indoor pool and fitness center allows you to keep to your exercise routine while away from home.
The Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong, is truly representative of contemporary luxury, and has remained one of the most iconic hotels in Hong Kong for over 55 years.
More Recommendations
over 3 years ago
The most beautiful hotel in the world
The service is unbelievable. The room accommodations miss nothing. Staff is amazing and not ti mention the bar on the 25tg room.
AFAR Local Expert
about 4 years ago
A Most Magical Stay
It’s like magic, really, stepping inside the Mandarin Oriental. The hotel is conveniently located in a busy part of Hong Kong, but you truly escape the fast-paced outdoors once you step inside. Similarly the rooms are just as much of a haven. The elegant Harbour Rooms include a luxurious king-sixed bed, a workspace beside the windows sets the scene for stunning views of the harbor and happenings in the city. Mandarin Oriental thoughtfully supplies binoculars for you to better admire the view and witness the hustle and bustle of the streets below from your cozy abode. The spacious bathroom includes a swivel mirror that flips to reveal a TV, oversized soaking tubs, and marble-topped counters that house Hermes toiletries. When you return to your room after a long day, don’t be surprised if you’re greeted with a sweet treat or calming bath oil, thoughtfully left while you were out.
AFAR Local Expert
about 4 years ago
Culinary Options Abound
There’s no need to venture out for a meal while staying at the Mandarin Oriental–the hotel is home to 10 well-established, and well-loved, dining and drinking establishments. Breakfast options abound from a buffet overlooking the hotel lobby at the Clipper Lounge to the a la carte menu at Café Causette, where you can find anything from freshly baked danishes to omelettes, and more. Next door to Café Causette, The Mandarin Cake Shop is perfect for a casual afternoon break of coffee, cakes, and yes, they have cronuts! Michelin starred Mandarin Bar + Grill features one-of-a-kind European fare. Dishes are served in completely unexpected ways—organic, fresh, and surprising are just a few words to describe a meal here. The Chinnery, formerly a gentleman’s club, is frequented by regulars who visit for for its mouth-watering curries and over 120 kinds of whiskies. Similarly The Captain’s Bar, a mainstay of over 50 years, provides jazz entertainment nightly. Is the night young? Head to the M Bar for cocktails—the Hong Kong Legend is a favorite. Chat and sip while admiring the glitzy Hong Kong skyline. Finally, it may occupy the smallest space (in the hotel’s kitchen, no less), but a meal at The Krug Room is an experience to be had. Designed to resemble a train car, you will be in for a ride with modern, progressive dishes. However, there’s a catch—there’s no menu. Executive Chef Uwe Opocensky creates dishes based on seasonal ingredients, paired with Krug champagne.
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago
Multi-Award Gastronomy
Talk about accolades: Not only does Amber have two Michelin stars to its name, it has also been on the S. Pelligrino "World's 50 Best Restaurants" list for three years in a row. And it's not hard to see why. The decadent Sea Urchin in a Lobster Jelly with Cauliflower, Caviar and Crispy Seaweed Waffle from the contemporary French menu is a showstopper dish that perfectly represents Chef Richard Ekkebus' repertoire of French dishes with a twist. Also, bear in mind that the menu here is changed every three months; Chef Ekkebus makes the most out of the international produce seasons. Don't forget to book the beautiful private wine room on a special occasion to enjoy an impressive wine list, stocked with over 1,000 boutique wines from around the world.
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago
Out of this World Relaxation
Though you're already traveling, the award-winning Oriental Spa sweeps you off to another place with their signature, personalized "Time Ritual" treatments, designed in collaboration with wellness experts from around the world. Book the deluxe Sanctuary Suite or choose to luxuriate in Asia's first Moroccan rasul, the Hamam steam and scrub, or a Roman laconium. There's also a special area for men who are looking to be pampered, too. By the time you leave, you'll feel like you've been out of this world, and ready for wherever your next adventure takes you.
AFAR Local Expert
about 4 years ago
For the Love of Art
Mandarin Oriental knows—and loves—its art. Many of the hotel’s original design elements have been retained despite renovations and upgrades. More specifically, prized, beloved, and important works of art, remain on show throughout the hotel. For instance, the spacious and welcoming main lobby is home to a magnificent piece of woodwork showcasing traditional Chinese craftmanship of fine, detailed carvings as well as murals by the late artist Gerard d’A Henderson. I also stopped to admire the Ming dynasty figure of Guandi on Horseback, depicted in bronze. While having a drink at the Chinnery Bar, you’ll spot reproductions of work by its namesake, artist George Chinnery, whose paintings of Hong Kong and Macau have impressed many guests and locals. Many art lovers flock to Hong Kong for the annual Art Basel, and it’s no surprise that the Mandarin Oriental is the host and partner of the popular event in March. Still looking for more? It’s just a short walk to the many galleries in Central. The hotel has also just launched expert-guided art tours, among others, so keep an eye out for a chance for some further artistic exploration.