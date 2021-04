Mak’s Noodle

Mak’s Noodles

Noodles are comfort food to much of the world, and Mak’s Noodles does its part to deliver comfort to Hong Kong . The Mak family opened its first restaurant in Guangzhou, China, before WWII, and the first in Hong Kong in 1968. The family now has locations in Macao and Singapore . Mak's bowls of Hong Kong–style wonton noodle soup are praised for their juicy little shrimp- or pork-filled wontons and springy noodles. The small bowl offers just four (perfect) wontons, each stuffed with a whole shrimp and a bit of minced pork. The restaurant is unpretentious and wildly popular, so make a reservation or be prepared to wait for a seat.