Mak's Noodle

77 Wellington St, Central, Hong Kong
+852 2854 3810
Sun - Sat 11am - 9pm

Noodles are comfort food to much of the world, and Mak’s Noodles does its part to deliver comfort to Hong Kong. The Mak family opened its first restaurant in Guangzhou, China, before WWII, and the first in Hong Kong in 1968. The family now has locations in Macao and Singapore. Mak's bowls of Hong Kong–style wonton noodle soup are praised for their juicy little shrimp- or pork-filled wontons and springy noodles. The small bowl offers just four (perfect) wontons, each stuffed with a whole shrimp and a bit of minced pork. The restaurant is unpretentious and wildly popular, so make a reservation or be prepared to wait for a seat.
By Heidi Sarna , AFAR Local Expert

Heidi Sarna
AFAR Local Expert
almost 5 years ago

Famous for its Hong Kongstyle shrimp wonton noodle soup, this informal joint is a great place for cheap local eats—low on pretention and big on taste. Served in small bowls, perfect for a light lunch or an afternoon snack, the soup features juicy little shrimp- or pork-filled wontons that are definitely addictive.

