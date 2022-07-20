Where are you going?
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort

Lantau Island, Hong Kong
+852 3550 3388
Sat, Sun 10:30am - 8:15pm
Mon - Fri 10:30am - 8pm

Disneyland in Hong Kong is ideal for families with young kiddos. As the smallest of Disney's worldwide parks, it's easily walkable, and the tram service can get you where you want to go. Character meet-and-greet photo sessions are scheduled throughout the day and so are parades and shows like the 30-minute Festival of the Lion King, with acrobats and fire dancers playing the roles of Simba, Timon, and Pumbaa. The park is divided into themed sections: In Grizzly Gulch, rides and shows follow a Wild West frontier theme; in Fantasyland, the gentler mood focuses on Cinderella, Dumbo, Winnie the Pooh, Sleeping Beauty, and Snow White; Tomorrowland looks to the future with Buzz Lightyear, Iron Man, and Star Wars characters taking center stage; and Adventureland offers a jungle river cruise and Tarzan's tree house. The park makes a great day out.
By Heidi Sarna , AFAR Local Expert
